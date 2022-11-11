Noose found at Obama Presidential Center construction site



O fficials say they found a noose Thursday at the construction site of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago .

Lakeside Alliance, the construction company working on the site, announced it had suspended construction work and contacted the authorities.

"This morning we were informed that an act of hate was discovered at the project site. We reported the incident to the police and will provide any assistance required to identify those responsible," Lakeside Alliance said in a statement .

The company also said it would be conducting anti-bias training with its employees.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) denounced the incident, saying in a tweet Thursday that "hate has no place in Illinois."



The ceremonial groundbreaking for former President Barack Obama's multimillion-dollar presidential center on the South Side of Chicago took place in September 2021 following years of delays, protests, and lawsuits.