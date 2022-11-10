Read full article on original website
NPR
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs elected governor over Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake
In Arizona, the governor's race has been called for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake. At last count, Hobbs led Lake by less than a percentage point - about 20,000 votes. It was a closely watched race that pitted the Democrat, Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, against Lake, who was one of the most high-profile election deniers in this election cycle and was backed by former President Donald Trump.
Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality
Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S., and for Black babies the picture is especially dire. Birth workers are looking for ways to reduce the number of deaths. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the...
Shell’s ethane cracker, a mammoth plastics plant near Pittsburgh, begins operations
Shell says its brand new plastics plant near Pittsburgh is now in operation. The $6 billion plant, known as an ethane cracker, will take ethane, a component of natural gas, from fracking operations in the region and process it into 1.6 million metric tons of plastic a year. The chief product will be pellets of polyethylene, a common plastic.
Michigan Attorney General election results
DETROIT — It's Election Day!. Democratic incumbent Dana Nessel and Republican challenger Matthew DePerno are both vying for the position. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on...
