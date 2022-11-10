In Arizona, the governor's race has been called for Democrat Katie Hobbs over Kari Lake. At last count, Hobbs led Lake by less than a percentage point - about 20,000 votes. It was a closely watched race that pitted the Democrat, Hobbs, Arizona's secretary of state, against Lake, who was one of the most high-profile election deniers in this election cycle and was backed by former President Donald Trump.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO