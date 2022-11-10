Charles Wesley Godwin Featured On Huey Mack’s “The Cozy Bar (Carry Me Home)”

I admit that I usually prefer the sadder side of country music.

The stuff that’ll break your heart, make you sob, ruin your day. You know, all that fun stuff. I’m sure a lot of you will agree with me on that. Even country love songs are better when they punch you in the gut.

But sometimes, once in blue moon, I’ll crave some feel-good country that’s more like a warm hug than a smack

And the most recent addition to my playlist of warm-hug country songs is Huey Mack’s “The Cozy Bar” featuring Charles Wesley Godwin. I mean, the word “cozy” paired with Godwin’s voice was going to be a matched made in heaven no matter what.

I was a little skeptical before listening to the song because Huey Mack is a hip-hop artist. If you listen to his other albums, they are . . . definitely not country.

But I was trusting Charles Wesley Godwin’s voice, and I am very glad I did because this song is just a gem.

The song is essentially the introduction to the album, allowing the listener to enter The Cozy Bar. It begins with some spoken words from the bartender:

“You like you could use a drink, perhaps a friend.”

I feel like that is the perfect mission statement for the song. It’s essentially a more wholesome “I Love This Bar” by Toby Keith. While Keith’s song is laughing and loving all of the eccentricities of his favorite bar, Mack’s song is welcoming you to this brand new bar that the singer is a regular at.

The song isn’t completely light-hearted though because the singer mentions their troubles with their age, insecurities, and addictions, but the bar is a place where there is people who will listen and not judge. Not matter how close to rock bottom you are.

And, of course, Charles Wesley Godwin sounds absolutely stellar. His voice is transcending, dude.

I think my only complaint is that the song is so short, clocking in at under 2 minutes. But if you’re in need of a pick me up after a hard day, you gotta listen to this song.

His album, while more of a hip hop/pop album, features appearances from Brad Paisley and Lauren Weintraub in addition to CWG.