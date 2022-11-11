ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selinsgrove, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOLF

Regional Hospital of Scranton merges with Moses Taylor Hospital

(WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has approved the merger of the Regional Hospital of Scranton with Moses Taylor Hospital. This means the hospitals will now operate under one license called Commonwealth Health, which took effect on Sunday. In a statement, Michael Curran, the CEO of the two...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek missing Pottsville man

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police are looking for a missing man in Schuylkill County. Zachary Vidal, 27, has not talked to his family for several weeks, said Pottsville police. He is believed to be homeless, and has extensive mental health issues and drug and alcohol problems, police said. He often walks...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WOLF

Hardware store reminds people to prep for the winter season

West Pittston, Luzerne Co. — Northeast Pennsylvania might see it’s first snow of the season soon. Scott Sharrow, general manager at Driscoll’s Home Center in West Pittston said they are already seeing people stock up for the winter season. “We’ve already started seeing people come in for...
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Welcoming winter in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two Scranton hospitals merge, what that means for patients

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a change to the hospital care landscape in Northeastern Pennsylvania as two prominent hospitals merged, effective Sunday, November 13. Two hospitals just a few blocks apart have served the greater Scranton community for more than two centuries combined. During that time, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Moses Taylor Hospital […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

PSP investigating hacks on Walmart accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating two separate hacks where multiple items were purchased through a victim’s Walmart accounts. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in Schuylkill County, troopers were told of a theft where an unknown suspect accessed the victim’s Walmart account. PSP says the hacker was able to place an order through the […]
abc27.com

Cow on the loose in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Better “moove” over!. A cow has been spotted in East Manchester Township, York County on Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the York County Regional Police department, a black and white cow was spotted in the Sherman Oaks development in the Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon resident crowned ‘International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023’

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon resident took home the crown and earned the title International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. Lebanon resident and pageant veteran, Deborah Wright, has been competing in pageants since she was 16 years old. Wright started her career in the Miss America Organization, where she earned over $10,000 in college scholarships. These earnings helped her to pay for most of her education.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

SUV crash sends one to hospital in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — An SUV rollover crash broke a telephone pole and injured at least one person in York County on Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were alerted to an overturned SUV into a pole on west Clearview Drive in Shrewsbury at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

PennDOT Sued By Family of Schuylkill Motorcycle Wreck Victim

HARRISBURG – NorthcentralPA.com is reporting… PennDOT is being sued in Schuylkill County after an unrepaired road ditch was a factor in a motorcycle fatality. The civil lawsuit has been filed after the death in Auburn last year. Leslie Gingrich, a mother of three who was training to get her commercial driver’s license, was riding her motorcycle to class along a narrow, twisty state highway in early June when she hit a ditch left by a PennDOT crew weeks earlier. She had no warning and no chance to avoid it, her family says. PennDOT “ignored the danger” it created and put Gingrich and many other motorists at risk, attorney Albert Evans, who filed the suit on behalf of Gingrich’s children, said Friday in a phone interview.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Winter driving tips as temperatures drop

Luzerne County — There was a five car crash on I-476 caused by icy conditions near Avoca today. State police say there were no major injuries. With the winter months ahead, people will start dealing with more ice and snow on NEPA roadways. Some drivers we spoke to today...
AVOCA, PA
WOLF

International exhibit of miniature art opens in Kingston

Kingston, Luzerne Co. — The thirty ninth annual international exhibit of miniature art opened in Kingston’s Mainstreet Gallery today. Featured are over three hundred paintings, all 3 by 5 inches or smaller. There are over one hundred artists featured, from NEPA to Belgium. All the art has never...
KINGSTON, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania

If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Man and woman die in Sayre house fire

SAYRE, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — A house fire in Bradford County claimed the lives of two people last week, according to the county coroner's office. Officials say the fire broke out in the 100 block of Bensley Street just after 4 AM on November 6th. Autopsies were conducted two...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DA: Video yields clues about body found at recycling plant

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Authorities said they have found no evidence of foul play being involved in the case of a New Jersey man who was found dead at a recycling facility in Berks County over the weekend. The body of Kellen J. Bischoff was found shortly after 8:30...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

