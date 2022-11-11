Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground levelRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Related
BoxingNews24.com
Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?
By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated challenge Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a harder-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. Janibek started fast and got the better of Benzel...
BoxingNews24.com
One Loss Away Preventing Retiring with an Unbeaten Record!
By Ken Hissner: There are boxers who, after they lose for the first time and cannot handle it and others who retire from boxing with but one loss. Let’s take a look at two of them. The first to come to mind to this writer is the former world...
BoxingNews24.com
Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout
By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
BoxingNews24.com
Whyte vs. Franklin: Will Dillian retire if he loses on Nov.26th?
By Jack Tiernan: Dillian Whyte’s career is on the verge of imploding as he heads into his fight this month against Jermaine Franklin on November 26th on DAZN. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) has lost two out of his last three fights and is in a must-win situation against the unbeaten American Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Dillian Whyte 2: Do fans still want this fight?
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are expected to meet in the first half of next year if ‘The Body Snatcher’ wins his next fight on November 26th against Jermaine Franklin. Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) are both coming off losses and...
BoxingNews24.com
Montana Love’s disqualification loss to Steve Spark could be overturned by commission
By Dan Ambrose: Montana Love’s sixth round disqualification loss to Steve Spark from last Saturday night could be overturned and changed to a no contest. Love’s promoter Eddie Hearn is making a claim to have his DQ defeat to Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) because he feels the referee David Field made a bad decision by disqualifying Montana in the sixth round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta Davis says Montana Love took “Easy way out” of Steve Spark fight
By Craig Page: Gervonta Davis criticized Montana Love last Saturday night in reaction to him being disqualified for pushing Steve Spark out of the ring in the sixth round in their headliner on DAZN at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland. Tank remarked on Twitter after the contest that Love (18-1-1,...
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford not worried if Errol Spence fight never happens
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’s not worried about his legacy if a fight against Errol Spence Jr never happens. The 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) feels he’s done enough during his 14-year career to be content. Terence was on the precipice of facing his first elite...
BoxingNews24.com
Steve Spark Ruined Montana Love’s Homecoming Party
By Vince D’Wrier: The November 12 main event on DAZN was supposed to be a hometown celebration for Cleveland native Montana Love, but unfortunately in the sixth round he shoved his opponent Steve Spark over the top rope, and as a result, the referee disqualified Love on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
BoxingNews24.com
Bozy Ennis wants Boots to get a shot at Spence & Crawford
By Craig Daly: Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis wants his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, to have the opportunity to test himself against the welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to show “that he belongs” among the best. That said, Bozy understands...
BoxingNews24.com
Montana Love – Steve Spark could be ruled “no contest” by commission says Eddie Hearn
By Craig Page: Eddie Hearn says this week, the commissioner will review the outcome of last Saturday’s fight between Montana Love & Steve Spark and change the outcome from a sixth round disqualification to a “no contest.”. Hearn feels that the referee David Fields made a “poor decision”...
BoxingNews24.com
John Fury reacts to Tyson getting grilled by True Geordie over Chisora mismatch
By Charles Brun: John Fury went ballistic today, losing his cool in reaction to his son Tyson Fury having his feet put to the fire by True Geordie over his scheduled December 3rd mismatch against the old washed 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora. John took exception to True Geordie upsetting Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
IBF orders Usyk to defend against Hrgovic, Fury out of luck for undisputed
By Scott Gilfoid: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the IBF to make a mandatory defense against #1 ranked contender Filip Hrgovic in his next fight. This is great news for fans because Usyk-Hrgovic is a far more interesting match-up than the slap-happy Tyson Fury fighting Usyk.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in May, looking for “revenge”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol in May to get “revenge” for his loss against the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) blames his loss to Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on injuries that he fought to...
BoxingNews24.com
Rolly Romero has plan to lure Gervonta Davis into giving him a rematch
By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a secret plan to lure Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into giving him a lucrative rematch in 2023. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) isn’t saying what his secret plan is, but it’s likely to be a strong social media push in which he trash-talks the inactive secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Teddy Atlas on Canelo vs. Bivol 2 rematch: “The golden goose” doesn’t deserve another shot
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas is concerned that the judges could give Canelo Alvarez ‘The Golden goose” a controversial decision over Dmitry Bivol if the two meet for a rematch next May. Atlas admits that he’s conflicted about whether WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) should...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
BoxingNews24.com
Isaac Cruz Sr prefers Lomachenko over Shakur Stevenson, says it’s “easier fight”
By Dan Ambrose: Isaac Cruz Sr, the dad of highly ranked lightweight contender ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, says he’s not interested in letting his son fight #4 WBC Shakur Stevenson next and prefers that he face #1 Vasyl Lomachenko because it’s an “easier fight.”. With how Lomachenko...
BoxingNews24.com
Keith Thurman has “everything to gain” fighting Errol Spence says Tim Bradley
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has everything to gain in his WBC-ordered fight against IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Bradley feels it’s a huge opportunity for the former WBA/WBC 147-lb Thurman (30-1 22 KOs) to get a title shot and a big payday against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).
