BoxingNews24.com

Janibek vs. Bentley live results – who wins tonight?

By Mark Eisner: WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated challenge Denzel Bentley (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by a harder-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 118-110. Janibek started fast and got the better of Benzel...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout

By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez will beat Caleb Plant predicts Canelo Alvarez

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez predicts that David Benavidez will defeat former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant when the two battle in a WBC 168-lb title eliminator. Canelo views the Benavidez vs. Plant fight as one that will be competitive. Ultimately he feels that the former...
BoxingNews24.com

Whyte vs. Franklin: Will Dillian retire if he loses on Nov.26th?

By Jack Tiernan: Dillian Whyte’s career is on the verge of imploding as he heads into his fight this month against Jermaine Franklin on November 26th on DAZN. Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) has lost two out of his last three fights and is in a must-win situation against the unbeaten American Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com

Montana Love’s disqualification loss to Steve Spark could be overturned by commission

By Dan Ambrose: Montana Love’s sixth round disqualification loss to Steve Spark from last Saturday night could be overturned and changed to a no contest. Love’s promoter Eddie Hearn is making a claim to have his DQ defeat to Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) because he feels the referee David Field made a bad decision by disqualifying Montana in the sixth round at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford not worried if Errol Spence fight never happens

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford says he’s not worried about his legacy if a fight against Errol Spence Jr never happens. The 35-year-old Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) feels he’s done enough during his 14-year career to be content. Terence was on the precipice of facing his first elite...
BoxingNews24.com

Steve Spark Ruined Montana Love’s Homecoming Party

By Vince D’Wrier: The November 12 main event on DAZN was supposed to be a hometown celebration for Cleveland native Montana Love, but unfortunately in the sixth round he shoved his opponent Steve Spark over the top rope, and as a result, the referee disqualified Love on Saturday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
BoxingNews24.com

Bozy Ennis wants Boots to get a shot at Spence & Crawford

By Craig Daly: Derek ‘Bozy’ Ennis wants his son, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, to have the opportunity to test himself against the welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to show “that he belongs” among the best. That said, Bozy understands...
BoxingNews24.com

John Fury reacts to Tyson getting grilled by True Geordie over Chisora mismatch

By Charles Brun: John Fury went ballistic today, losing his cool in reaction to his son Tyson Fury having his feet put to the fire by True Geordie over his scheduled December 3rd mismatch against the old washed 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora. John took exception to True Geordie upsetting Fury...
BoxingNews24.com

IBF orders Usyk to defend against Hrgovic, Fury out of luck for undisputed

By Scott Gilfoid: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered by the IBF to make a mandatory defense against #1 ranked contender Filip Hrgovic in his next fight. This is great news for fans because Usyk-Hrgovic is a far more interesting match-up than the slap-happy Tyson Fury fighting Usyk.
MONTANA STATE
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez wants Dmitry Bivol rematch in May, looking for “revenge”

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez has confirmed that he wants a rematch against Dmitry Bivol in May to get “revenge” for his loss against the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion. Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) blames his loss to Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on injuries that he fought to...
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero has plan to lure Gervonta Davis into giving him a rematch

By Brian Webber: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero has a secret plan to lure Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis into giving him a lucrative rematch in 2023. Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) isn’t saying what his secret plan is, but it’s likely to be a strong social media push in which he trash-talks the inactive secondary WBA lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
BoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman has “everything to gain” fighting Errol Spence says Tim Bradley

By Dan Ambrose: Tim Bradley says Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman has everything to gain in his WBC-ordered fight against IBF/WBA/WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. Bradley feels it’s a huge opportunity for the former WBA/WBC 147-lb Thurman (30-1 22 KOs) to get a title shot and a big payday against Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).

