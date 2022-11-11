Read full article on original website
Santa cruises the streets of Yakima on a Harley Davidson bearing gifts for the local YWCA
YAKIMA -- Santa left the sleigh at home and joined a group of at least 60 bikers to deliver presents to the local YWCA. After warming up with some hot chocolate and cookies, the bikers were on their way. Yakima Police helped guide the bikers through the streets as they...
Yakima little league football team goes to their first championship
Supporters of a Yakima little league football team sent off their favorite players to their first-ever championship game on Saturday. The ultimate cheer squad showed up to send off the Yakima Vipers at Whitney Elementary School. Supporters tell us it was also a celebration for the team's hard work and...
Yakima Police Department has solved half of its homicides this year
Over the last decade, the Yakima Police Department has seen nearly 130 homicides and less than half of them remain unsolved. Detectives tell us today the biggest hurdle they face with solving murder cases is people not coming forward with information. "So many people care more about what the streets...
Kennewick Police arrest man accused of stealing car at gunpoint
Kennewick Police took an Arkansas man into custody Sunday night after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint. KPD said officers were called to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of a vehicle theft in progress. According to officials, the victim told police the suspect had used a handgun to take her vehicle by force.
