PHOTOS: 3News viewers capture pictures of snow around Cleveland area
CLEVELAND — It may not officially be winter, but it sure feels like it!. Many Northeast Ohioans woke up Sunday morning to one season's first snowfalls. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Here are pictures...
WKYC
Turning heartbreak into heat: How a Cleveland native has used every roadblock to build a hot sauce brand
CLEVELAND — Michael Killik lives his life passionately, loudly, and with a sense of style that quickly gives insight into who he is. From the black and white bandana wrapped around his head, to his fingers, adorned with a slew of chunky silver rings, to a series of tattoos crawling up and down his arms and crowning the back of his head, Killik is equal parts entrepreneur and rock star.
Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
‘A Christmas Story’ fun facts: 20 things you might not know about the film and its Cleveland connections
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Ralphie and his family and friends return for the upcoming sequel to “A Christmas Story” premiering Nov. 17 on HBO Max, we decided to take a look back at the original film. While the movie has plenty of fans around the world, it holds a special place in the hearts of Clevelanders.
Adonis is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week
In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!
Time to celebrate the pizza! Here are our 5 favorite pizza restaurants in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pizza is a staple of life. Don’t believe us? According to The Pizza Calc, Americans consume three billion pizzas a year – an average of 46 slices – or 23 pounds – of pizza per person.
Montana Love showcases Cleveland's boxing community in headline fight at RMFH
When Montana Love was a child growing up in Cleveland, he dreamed of fighting at the biggest arenas the city had to offer. On Nov. 12, that dream will come true—for him and for the people he loves.
powerofpositivity.com
Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51
Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
Comedian Gallagher dies at 76, Veterans Day deals in Northeast Ohio, Cleveland Sports golden ticket, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, November 11, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the death of comedian Gallagher. Plus, hear why a Geauga County judge has to answer...
Police looking for missing Cleveland girl
Ary'onna Warren, 17, was last seen near MetroHealth Hospital on Thursday.
Brunswick community remembers 17-year-old boy who unexpectedly died
A 17-year-old boy from Brunswick died on Friday night, the father confirmed to News 5. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Sweet Potato Side Dish
Get your Thanksgiving dinner! Sophie La Gourmande is located on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
Cleveland’s Montana Love loses first fight on disqualification to Steve Spark
CLEVELAND, Ohio – What started as a fight turned into a brawl resembling a wrestling match Saturday night. But in the end, Montana Love lost his first fight on a sixth-round referee’s disqualification to Australian Steve Spark. Love had fended off a second-round knockdown and stood his ground....
PICTURES: Man rescued in Cleveland Heights after tree falls on truck
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man is miraculously alive after a tree fell onto his truck in Cleveland Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened on Friday morning when a driver was...
Each loss reminds me of my dwindling bloodline -- and the importance of strengthening family ties: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – One of my cousins died a couple weeks ago. The news came from his sister via text. Per our custom, I forwarded the news to the other remaining cousins. Death notices seem to be our only communication. At every funeral, we say we need to get together under different circumstances, but we haven’t – yet.
cleveland19.com
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
WKYC
Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland offering hassle free Thanksgiving meals
3News' Kierra Cotton visited Table 45 at the InterContinental Cleveland. Table 45 is offering Thanksgiving turkey and meals to go this year.
Things to do this weekend in Northeast Ohio, Nov. 11-13
You may need to bundle up this weekend, but that doesn't mean there aren't still great events for you to get out and enjoy.
WKYC
Table 45 in Northeast Ohio offering Thanksgiving turkey to-go program
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and with shopping, cooking and busy schedules, getting the spread together can be a lot of work. If you're feeling the pressure, Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland is taking all of the hassles out of the big meal, with their Turkey-to-go program.
