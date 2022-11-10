ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Turning heartbreak into heat: How a Cleveland native has used every roadblock to build a hot sauce brand

CLEVELAND — Michael Killik lives his life passionately, loudly, and with a sense of style that quickly gives insight into who he is. From the black and white bandana wrapped around his head, to his fingers, adorned with a slew of chunky silver rings, to a series of tattoos crawling up and down his arms and crowning the back of his head, Killik is equal parts entrepreneur and rock star.
Cleveland.com

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, talking ‘A Christmas Story,’ cold nights in Cleveland, and that new HBO Max sequel

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A ghost of Christmas past and cherished source of Cleveland pride is back with family charm and humor. “A Christmas Story,” the beloved 1983 holiday classic featuring scenes shot in Cleveland, is about to get a proper sequel, with Peter Billingsley returning to the role of Ralphie 40 years after the original movie’s theatrical release.
powerofpositivity.com

Cleveland Auto Mechanic Becomes Doctor at Age 51

Not every day do you hear about someone becoming a doctor later in life. Some people enter the medical field immediately after graduation, while others take a more winding path. Carl Allamby, M.D., dreamed of being a physician as a child, but life circumstances got in the way. However, he never forgot his childhood dream and eventually pursued it despite the obstacles.
cleveland19.com

‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative. Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence. Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love. The movement now turning 4...
WKYC

Table 45 in Northeast Ohio offering Thanksgiving turkey to-go program

CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just two weeks away and with shopping, cooking and busy schedules, getting the spread together can be a lot of work. If you're feeling the pressure, Table 45 at InterContinental Cleveland is taking all of the hassles out of the big meal, with their Turkey-to-go program.
