Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971. Call it the “All...
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a...
Allen's turnover troubles beginning to sink Buffalo Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — If his injured throwing elbow is fine, as Josh Allen insisted following his and the Bills' latest second-half meltdown, then it might be fair to suggest the issue with the quarterback’s recent rash of turnovers rests more between his ears. Allen’s competitiveness is...
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on...
Last-place Rams still lacking solution to offensive problems
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine games and exactly nine months after winning the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Rams found themselves in a new position in their home arena Sunday. Last place in the NFC West. The Rams' half-decade of success under coach Sean McVay has...
Colts hope emotional win helps inspire 2nd half charge
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday understood the low expectations. Nobody gave him, or his team, a chance. Saturday doesn't anticipate much changing this weekend with Philadelphia coming to Indy for his first home game as coach. But after leaving Las Vegas with a win, the...
San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16
LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35. SF_Garoppolo 1 run (Gould kick), 1:57. SF_McCaffrey 2 run (kick failed), 7:54. RUSHING_L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 6-24, Herbert 5-22, Spiller 4-3, Michel 1-2. San Francisco, Mitchell 18-89, McCaffrey 14-38, Samuel 4-27, Garoppolo 5-3. PASSING_L.A. Chargers, Herbert 21-35-1-196, Daniel 0-2-0-0. San Francisco, Garoppolo 19-28-0-240.
