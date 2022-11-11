Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Ike Larsen Pick-Six Ices Win For Utah State Against Hawaii
LOGAN, Utah – Ike Larsen wasn’t interested in waiting for the clock to hit zero’s instead using a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown to end any hopes Hawai’i had of a comeback. Larsen now has two interceptions on the day after picking off a pass...
kslsports.com
Calvin Tyler Jr. Scores Second Touchdown, Utah State Leads 31-17
LOGAN, Utah –Calvin Tyler Jr. answered the Rainbow Warriors touchdown with his second score of the night, a four-yard power rush that gave USU a 31-17 lead. Tyler Jr. capped the Aggies most-sustained drive of the night, a 13-play march that the graduate-senior running backed punctuated with a touchdown. He has 19 rushing attempts for 103-yards. He has also added three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown.
kslsports.com
Utah State Tight Ends Rolling As Broc Lane Finds End Zone
LOGAN, Utah – Cooper Legas helped extend the Utah State first half lead when he lofted beuatiful 16-yard pass that found a diving Broc Lane for the touchdown. The catch was Lane’s longest of the season and first touchdown. He came in with just three catches for 14 yards.
kslsports.com
Cooper Legas’ Third Touchdown Gives Utah State Two Touchdown Lead
LOGAN, Utah – Calvin Tyler Jr. snuck out of the Aggie backfield on fourth-and-two, and Cooper Legas hit him in stride for a 35-yard score, give USU a 24-10 lead. With a struggling offense looking to close the first half with momentum, the Aggies dialed up a pretty fourth down play that allowed Tyler Jr. to score untouched after a bust from the Rainbow Warriors.
kslsports.com
Utah State Hangs On Against Hawai’i, Sit One Win Of Bowl Eligibility
LOGAN, Utah – It won’t win any awards for esthetics, but Utah State’s win at Hawai’i may have been their most important game of the season as they fight for bowl eligibility. Utah State (5-5, 4-2) held on to survive a furious rally, beating the Hawai’i...
kslsports.com
Big Play Magnet, Ike Larsen Leads Utah State Secondary As Freshman
LOGAN, Utah – Down several starters to begin the game, Utah State’s secondary came through in a big way, creating three interceptions on their way to a 41-34 road win over Hawai’i. Graduate-senior safety Hunter Reynolds continues to have a penchant for showing up when a big...
FOX Sports
Coleman leads Hawaii against Eastern Washington after 22-point game
Eastern Washington Eagles (0-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawaii -5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Noel Coleman scored 22 points in Hawaii's 72-54 victory over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. Hawaii went 10-3 at home last season while...
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps UC Irvine
The Hawaii women's volleyball team moved closer to the Big West Conference title on Saturday.
Hawaii men’s basketball pulls away from Mississippi Valley State in season opener
The University of Hawaii men's basketball team defeated Mississippi Valley State to open its 2022-2023 campaign.
kslsports.com
Weber State Handles Idaho State On Senior Day
OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats picked up their eighth win of the year on Senior Day with a 45-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday afternoon. Weber State quarterback Bronson Barron completed 19 of his 31 pass attempts for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Dontae McMillan ran the ball 15 times for 139 yards and one TD. Kris Jackson and Damon Bankston also had rushing touchdowns.
Carissa Moore gives golden opportunity to fans
Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu ranks No. 2 in best cities for retired veterans
Honolulu is the second best city for retired veterans, according to Navy Federal Credit Union’s 2022 Best Cities After Service report. The credit union has released the report biannually since 2018. The ranking is determined by proximity to a veterans affairs hospital and tax rates. Honolulu had a high...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Made in Hawaii Festival is back on Oahu
Coast Guard responding after 80-foot boat sinks in Ala Wai Boat Harbor. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating after an 80-foot boat sank in the Ala Wai Boat Harbor on Thursday night. Business Report: How Hawaii stocks did Thursday. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. Hawaiian Airlines took...
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
KITV.com
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
Gov. Ige reflects on eight years in office
With less than a month left in office Governor David Ige reflects on his legacy and his accomplishments. He also shared what he plans to do next.
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Keep it Simple expanding to Kapolei this weekend
Keep it Simple is expanding to Kapolei and will be holding a grand opening for their third store on Saturday Nov. 12.
hawaiinewsnow.com
On Election Day, this new tool helped speed up Hawaii’s delivery of voting results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New technology used on Election Day helped deliver voting results from more remote areas within minutes. The state Elections Office launched the Remote Rally system for the first time Tuesday and said it worked. The technology allowed results to transmit “directly to the county center,” said Chief...
