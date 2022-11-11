Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NFL Injury Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):. Monday. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES...
Porterville Recorder
Browns QB Watson cleared to practice as suspension nears end
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson's return from an 11-game NFL suspension remains on schedule. Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback was cleared to practice Monday, a significant step for the three-time Pro Bowler accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women while he played for Houston. Watson reached a...
Porterville Recorder
Broncos' oddity: NFL's best defense, worst offense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Move over “Orange Crush.” Step aside “Steel Curtain.” Make way “Fearsome Foursome.” And Dallas, your “Doomsday” defense has been given fresh meaning with this year's Denver Broncos sporting their stingiest unit since 1971. Call it the “All...
Porterville Recorder
Chargers offense goes silent in 2nd half of 22-16 loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers couldn't have gotten off to a much better start on offense with a touchdown drive to open the game. After that, the short-handed offense stalled and had no answers against a stout San Francisco defense. Justin Herbert and the Chargers...
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 22, L.A. Chargers 16
LAC_Carter 32 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 11:35. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:25. Key Plays: Herbert 14 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4; Herbert 17 pass to Everett on 3rd-and-4. L.A. Chargers 7, San Francisco 0. SF_FG Gould 20, 4:10. Drive: 15 plays, 67 yards, 7:25. Key Plays: McCloud kick...
WATCH: Washington Commanders’ Darrick Forrest with great INT of Jalen Hurts
The Washington Commanders needed to get some big plays from their secondary against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in
Porterville Recorder
Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on...
Porterville Recorder
Trade by Chiefs GM for Toney already paying big dividends
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Of all the things that Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid appreciates about Brett Veach, tops on the list might be this: The general manager is never content, constantly searching for ways to add depth and improve the roster. It's precisely that trait that...
Porterville Recorder
Colts hope emotional win helps inspire 2nd half charge
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday understood the low expectations. Nobody gave him, or his team, a chance. Saturday doesn't anticipate much changing this weekend with Philadelphia coming to Indy for his first home game as coach. But after leaving Las Vegas with a win, the...
Porterville Recorder
Lions aim for rare 3-game winning streak against Giants
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A three-game winning streak wouldn't be a big deal for most NFL franchises. For the Detroit Lions, it would go down as a major development. The Lions (3-6) haven't won three in a row since November 2017. They can finally match that by defeating the New York Giants (7-2) on Sunday.
Porterville Recorder
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans
Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
