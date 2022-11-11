ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Related
q13fox.com

Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County

Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief

LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Witness of Renton road rage shares story

RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?

As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race

SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again

Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat

The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
SEATTLE, WA

