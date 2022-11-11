Read full article on original website
WA elections officials face slowdown in signature-checking process. Why? Try software
Verifying signatures takes time, election officials say — and computer software used for verification slows down the process more.
Former prosecutor, sheriff react to Darcus Allen mistrial
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - It has been nearly 13 years since what was one of the worst police shootings in our region's history. The jury deliberating murder charges against the getaway driver for the shooter who killed four Lakewood Police officers announced they were deadlocked, ending in a mistrial for a second time.
Suspect found dead in apartment after shootout with Federal Way police
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man who shot his sister was found dead after an exchange of gunfire with Federal Way police Sunday evening, according to officers. At 6:25 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to reports of a shooting at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments on 50th Lane Southwest. Officers arrived and found that a man had shot his sister when she arrived at his apartment to check on his well-being.
Tacoma officers charged in Manuel Ellis’ death put on credibility issues list
TACOMA, Wash. — The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it has added the three Tacoma police officers charged in the 2020 killing of Manuel Ellis to a list of law enforcement with credibility issues. The News Tribune reports the addition of Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy...
Court docs: Carjacking suspect captured after using stolen credit card to buy Wendy's
SEATTLE - The suspect in a string of carjackings last week in Kent, Bellevue and Seattle faces additional charges of identity theft—allegedly using a stolen credit card to order Wendy's, where police tracked him down. According to court documents, 22-year-old Maar Rambang faces charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree assault,...
Stage 1 burn ban issued in Snohomish County
Due to stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency on Sunday issued a Stage 1 burn ban for Greater Pierce and Snohomish counties. This ban is in effect until further notice. The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution...
Lynnwood Council votes Monday to overturn veto of Car Tab relief
LYNNWOOD, November 13, 2022—Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell vetoed the recently passed $40 car tab relief, Ordinance 3416, during the October 31 city council work session. The Council is scheduled to vote to overturn her veto at Monday’s meeting on November 14. “After substantial consideration of what is best...
Witness of Renton road rage shares story
RENTON, Wash. — A road rage shooting in Renton on Friday afternoon sent a 9-year-old boy to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Family of Isaiah Johns, the boy shot, tell KIRO 7 before 7 p.m. Friday he was in surgery at the hospital, and are optimistic he will be OK.
Troopers searching for suspect after 74-year-old woman carjacked in Kent
KENT, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is searching for a suspected carjacker who stole a 74-year-old woman’s car after he caused a four-car collision in Kent on Saturday. The incident occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near 288th Street. The suspect was traveling in...
Ross: Is King County the GOP’s nemesis?
As Danny Westneat pointed out in The Seattle Times this week, once again, it was King County that spoiled Republican chances to pick up a Senate seat. And I’ve heard that a lot over the years, the lament that “if it wasn’t for King County, we would have won easily” – the implication being that it’s unfair that a conservative candidate has to find a way to appeal to all those King County liberals.
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
SEATTLE (AP) — Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
Drug Runners Connected to Cartel Sentenced to Prison; Lewis County Among Areas Where Group Operated
Two men who served as drug runners for a Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) drug trafficking organization were sentenced to prison Tuesday following an extensive wiretap investigation, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown in a news release. In sentencing 28-year-old Armando Fierro-Ponce to eight years in prison, U.S. District Judge John...
Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian
Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian. As...
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
Jury unable to reach agreement in retrial of getaway driver in Lakewood police killings
PARKLAND, Wash. — A jury was unable to reach a decision in the retrial of the man accused of being the getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons on the day he shot and killed four Lakewood police officers in Parkland in 2009. Jurors unanimously told a judge they would be...
Slog PM: The Future of Seattle Elections Still in Limbo, King County Progressives Continue to Dominate, and Clark County Will Decide Congressional Race between a MAGA Conspiracy Theorist and a Democrat
The winds of change: Happy Friday after the election! I’m sure you understand by now that election results shift throughout the week as election workers count ballots that arrived later. Typically, we see a little change in candidates’ standings Wednesday, a little more on Thursday, and Friday’s the day that the close races become clearer. Unfortunately, not everything is so clear yet. Here's a rule to keep in mind as I go over the ballot drops from today: In King County, later ballots historically pull progressive. As for the rest of Washington, later ballots tend to lean more conservative.
Tumwater to be reimbursed for compensating defendants affected by State v. Blake decision
Tumwater’s public health and safety committee recommended an agreement with the Washington State Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) to help the city refund payments made by defendants affected by the State v. Blake decision. City administrator John Doan explained during the committee’s meeting on Tuesday, November 8, that...
Thurston County Sheriff Race: Incumbent John Snaza Trails Challenger Derek Sanders
In the race for Thurston County sheriff, incumbent John Snaza trailed behind challenger Derek Sanders on election night, with the vote count sitting at 44.87%, or 29,138 votes, for Snaza and 54.69%, or 3,517 votes, for Sanders. The next vote tally will be announced on Wednesday. Sanders is a deputy...
