Centerville, UT

kslnewsradio.com

UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — The Unified Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Murray Sunday night. UPD says multiple shots were fired from different vehicles in the area of 6200 S. and 725 E. One of the vehicles drove onto a lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects. Police...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Two teens who had been missing since last Friday have been safely located, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the teens were found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Utah Transit Authority police. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah...
MURRAY, UT
KSLTV

3 American Fork brothers missing since Oct. 29

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three brothers from American Fork who have been missing since late October. According to a press release from the American Fork Police Department, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork on Saturday, Oct. 29.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KSLTV

Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’

LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
FARMINGTON, UT
Kemmerer Gazette

Two fatalities in head-on collision at Sage Creek Junction

Two drivers lost their lives in a head-on collision early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Sage Creek Junction in Rich County, Utah. A press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety states that at about 6:06 on Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Camry headed westbound and a gold Buick Century travelling eastbound close to Sage Creek Junction collided when the Toyota crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.
RICH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Summit County fire takes most of Francis home

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire devastated a home Thursday morning in Francis at the south end of the county. “An early morning house fire kept South Summit Fire crews busy this morning,” according to a post Thursday afternoon on the South Summit Fire District’s Facebook page. “Damage was extensive.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT

