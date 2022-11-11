Read full article on original website
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — The Unified Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Murray Sunday night. UPD says multiple shots were fired from different vehicles in the area of 6200 S. and 725 E. One of the vehicles drove onto a lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects. Police...
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
Driver killed after colliding with cement truck in Lehi
A driver was reportedly killed in an accident involving a cement truck in Lehi early Saturday morning
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Two teens who had been missing since last Friday have been safely located, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the teens were found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Utah Transit Authority police. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah...
3 American Fork brothers missing since Oct. 29
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating three brothers from American Fork who have been missing since late October. According to a press release from the American Fork Police Department, Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow, 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, left their home in American Fork on Saturday, Oct. 29.
UDOT asks for public input on I-15 alternatives from Farmington to SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is asking people to weigh in on some of the alternatives for travel along Interstate 15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City. They’re taking cues from the community on how they feel about transportation. What would make it easier to...
Layton salon owner donating hair through ‘Wigs for Kids’
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton salon owner is chopping hair for a cause, changing kids’ lives and confidence for the good. Kassidy Gutierrez is a stylist affiliate for the Ohio-based nonprofit organization “Wigs for Kids,” which helps kids from all over, including in Utah. So far,...
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
Two fatalities in head-on collision at Sage Creek Junction
Two drivers lost their lives in a head-on collision early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, near Sage Creek Junction in Rich County, Utah. A press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety states that at about 6:06 on Wednesday morning, a black Toyota Camry headed westbound and a gold Buick Century travelling eastbound close to Sage Creek Junction collided when the Toyota crossed the centerline for an unknown reason.
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Millcreek shooting
One man has died and another was critically injured after a shooting on 4051 S State St. around 12:30 a.m today.
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in a 7-11 parking lot in Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting at a 7-11 in Millcreek. Unified Police has identified the victim of the shooting as 18-year-old Talib Ahmed. In addition to this, Unified Police arrested 18-year-old Husain Musse in connection to the shooting....
Utah County first responders finish backyard concrete after saving man’s life
VINEYARD, Utah — A trio of first responders in Utah County is getting praise and thanks for two acts of kindness. First, they saved a man’s life. Second, they stuck around and finished pouring concrete in his backyard. Two Orem firefighters and a Utah County sheriff’s deputy responded...
Canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident in Moab
A 21 year-old woman from Salt Lake City is dead after a climbing accident at the Morning Glory Arch Saturday afternoon.
Summit County fire takes most of Francis home
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire devastated a home Thursday morning in Francis at the south end of the county. “An early morning house fire kept South Summit Fire crews busy this morning,” according to a post Thursday afternoon on the South Summit Fire District’s Facebook page. “Damage was extensive.
