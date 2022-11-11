Read full article on original website
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny but chilly start to the workweek
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will keep Canadian air over much of the region, keeping temperatures below average for much of the week. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.
Chilly temperatures for the start of the week across Long Island before midweek rain
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will dip across Long Island for the start of the new work week ahead of the next chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Snow Is in Forecast as NY Temps Flip From Floridian to Frigid: How Much Will We Get?
At least there's one rollercoaster open year-round. The New York area is bracing for a blast of the wintriest weather it has seen yet in the 2022-23 season, though, that's not saying much, of course, given the record-breaking daily heat that just "scorched" some spots a week ago. Central Park...
FIRST SNOW? Cold, wet weather ahead for NYC area this week
Last week’s unseasonably warm weather was ancient history on Monday, as below-average temps engulfed the New York City area ahead of a chilly, rainy stretch that may bring the season’s first snow Tuesday night.
Morning showers, very chilly conditions for Sunday on Long Island
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist says the sun will come out this afternoon but conditions will be chilly.
Windy, chilly day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 50s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the morning showers clear, a sunny but chilly Sunday is expected in the New York City area. The high temperature will top out in the lower 50s for the city, and in the 40s for some suburbs. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.
Autumn chills return to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Sunday started with rain showers across most of the area, but the day ended with a nice dose of sunshine. Highs for the region reached the 50s and 60s in the early morning hours before dropping to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies with a low around 36 degrees in the city and northwest winds moving around 5-10 mph on Sunday night.
When will N.Y. weather clear after effects of Tropical Storm Nicole?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain will be in the forecast for much of the first half of the weekend, as the borough deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. With some rainfall already hitting the area Friday afternoon, forecasters are expecting a break from the heavy rainfall in between the hours of 7-11 p.m. Overnight thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50 mph are also possible.
WEATHER: Nicole's remnants blast NYC area with waves of rain, 50 mph wind gusts
The New York City area will be menaced by heavy rain, high winds and potential tornadoes on Friday and Saturday as the remnants of Hurricane Nicole barrel through the Tri-State after lashing Florida.
Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim
Storm preparations are underway in New York as remnants of Nicole inch closer to the area. The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks. Department of Transportation crews are checking and clearing drain gates in an attempt to...
Tropical Storm Nicole’s impact on N.Y. weather: What to expect and when
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall Thursday morning in Florida. The storm is expected to move up the East Coast of the United States over the next 24-36 hours, bringing along with it “plentiful tropical moisture,” a forecaster said. Currently, the storm is still...
Much colder air on the way to NYC next week
A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the 50s
Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be in the 50s for much of the New York City area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the …. Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be...
Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole
NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State
The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
National Grid: Long Island homeowners should expect to pay more for heat this winter
According to National Grid, Long Islanders can expect to see a 29% hike in their next November bill because of supply issues.
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole
Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
