ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny but chilly start to the workweek

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will keep Canadian air over much of the region, keeping temperatures below average for much of the week. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK STATE
pix11.com

Windy, chilly day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the morning showers clear, a sunny but chilly Sunday is expected in the New York City area. The high temperature will top out in the lower 50s for the city, and in the 40s for some suburbs. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.
pix11.com

Autumn chills return to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Sunday started with rain showers across most of the area, but the day ended with a nice dose of sunshine. Highs for the region reached the 50s and 60s in the early morning hours before dropping to the 40s and 50s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies with a low around 36 degrees in the city and northwest winds moving around 5-10 mph on Sunday night.
The Staten Island Advance

When will N.Y. weather clear after effects of Tropical Storm Nicole?

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rain will be in the forecast for much of the first half of the weekend, as the borough deals with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. With some rainfall already hitting the area Friday afternoon, forecasters are expecting a break from the heavy rainfall in between the hours of 7-11 p.m. Overnight thunderstorms with gusty winds of 50 mph are also possible.
News 12

Storm preps underway on Long Island as remnants of Nicole take aim

Storm preparations are underway in New York as remnants of Nicole inch closer to the area. The state has mobilized a fleet that includes hundreds of dump trucks, dozens of wood chippers and 14 vacuum trucks. Department of Transportation crews are checking and clearing drain gates in an attempt to...
NEW YORK STATE
nymetroweather.com

Much colder air on the way to NYC next week

A large ridge in Alaska and the development of a cross-polar flow will deliver the coldest air of the season (so far) to NYC next week. For the last several weeks, NYC has been fortunate enough to enjoy a relatively warm weather pattern. Temperatures have averaged several degrees warmer than normal, leading to an unusual amount of pleasant weather days in both October and November. The fun ends this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the 50s

Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be in the 50s for much of the New York City area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the …. Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Officials warning Tri-State Area residents of potential outages from Nicole

NEW YORK -- Tri-State Area residents are already preparing for the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.As CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Thursday, some local officials are warning of power outages and postponed events.Crews have been sweeping the storm drains in Millstone Township, New Jersey, clearing out the autumn leaves and trying to prevent flooding come Friday on streets and in homes."We've invested in equipment to help blow some of these leaves out of streets quicker," Millstone Administrator Kevin Abernathy said.Abernathy is warning residents that outages are possible."Everything out here is well and septic, so if you lose power, you're gonna be...
MILLSTONE, NJ
96.1 The Breeze

Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
pix11.com

Moose on the Loose: Giants should make playoffs

The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis. The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy