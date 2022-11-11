ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rubble & Crew: Nickelodeon Unveils First Look at First-Ever 'PAW Patrol' Spin Off

Nickelodeon has unveiled a first look at Rubble & Crew, the upcoming PAW Patrol spin-off which will focus on Rubble!. Nickelodeon has also announced that they'll be airing a PAWsome first look at the first-ever PAW Patrol spin-off during PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night very soon, before the series premieres next year, to coincide with the property’s 10th anniversary and the release of the movie sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
Nickelodeon to Host 'Santiago of the Seas' Premiere Week Starting November 14

Get ready to set sail on more swashbuckling adventures with a week of brand new Santiago of the Seas episodes, premiering weekdays at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT) starting Monday, November 14, only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. - Bonnie's Mom/The Ocelot's Tale: Santi and...
Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High

Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Clawdeen befriends Frankie, Draculaura and Deuce and together they help her discover the monster inside! A bear attacks the school and Clawdeen steps up to save the day, while unlocking her werewolf self!. Watch Monster High...
Week 46, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 14 - Sunday, November 20, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 14, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Nickelodeon to Serve Up a Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Week of Premieres

Nickelodeon's serving up a Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Week, a whole week to feast your eyes on brand new premieres! It all starts Monday, November 21, only on Nick!. Nickelodeon's Gobble Wobble Thanksgiving Week highlights:. - NFL Slimetime: Feast Mode (Nov. 23) - The Loud House Thanksgiving Special (Nov. 22) -...
Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon

Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon. Isaiah Crews and his dad Terry Crews compete with the new Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS-10 Blaster in the shake & shimmy blitz challenge including catching, field goals and more! The champion will take home the Nerf BLAST OFF! trophy - who do you think will win? #AD.
FOOD. YeahYeahChloe x EYEYAH! x Nickelodeon Asia | EYEYAH!

Did you know that soft drinks are even more dangerous than sharks, as sugar increases the risk of disease?! Try spotting the differences in the animated short by YeahYeahChloe below, from Nickelodeon Asia's Together For Good campaign in partnership with EYEYAH! and supported by Tote Board. FOOD. YeahYeahChloe x EYEYAH!...
Transformers: EarthSpark | Elita-1 Goes to Battle | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL

Transformers: EarthSpark | Elita-1 Goes to Battle | TRANSFORMERS OFFICIAL. Transformers: EarthSpark is streaming now on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids and Family Programming with New Slate of Films...
Describing Josh In Three Words | Blue's Big City Adventure | Paramount+

The cast and crew of the brand new Blue's Clues & You! movie Blue's Big City Adventure describe Josh in just three words! Stream the all-new film on Paramount+ this November 18! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and dance-along...
That Girl Lay Lay ft. That Boy Poppa Say - Spooky - THAT GIRL LAY LAY

That Girl Lay Lay ft. That Boy Poppa Say - Spooky - THAT GIRL LAY LAY. Lay lay and Poppa Say Slay alongside the slay gang for A hallow wicked Halloween. Watch That Girl Lay Lay on Nickelodeon and stream the series on Netflix!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows...
RECUR and Nickelodeon Announce TMNT NFTs

BREAKING: NYC Turtle Adoptions worth Shell-ebrating!. Manhattan, NY — On the corner of this famous city block hides a half-forgotten New York institution. But once a year, a crowd of excited patrons once a year shines a spotlight on this otherwise dark corner of town. Tucked under a historic...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Noggin Knows Travel Vlog #5 🐊 Learn Animals & Indigenous Tribes in Florida w/ PAW Patrol! | Noggin

Noggin Knows Travel Vlog #5 🐊 Learn Animals & Indigenous Tribes in Florida w/ PAW Patrol! | Noggin. Emmanuel is on a Noggin Knows road trip across the United States! In this preschool travel vlog, Rubble joins Emmanuel in Florida to learn about the culture and history of the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes. Paula from the Seminole tribe tells Rubble and Emmanuel about the importance of storytelling to her family and culture. Montana from the Miccosukee tribe describes some of the animals that live there and how it's important to be a Guardian of the Earth.
FLORIDA STATE
Immature Boys RUIN My Party 😭 | Full Scene | My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV

Immature Boys RUIN My Party 😭 | Full Scene | My Dream Quinceañera | AwesomenessTV. Bayle learns that the chambelans at her Quinceañera are acting out, forcing her to take action to keep them in line. It backfires though when one boy gets a group to throw cake in the birthday girl's face, resulting in a major emotional meltdown.

