Noggin Knows Travel Vlog #5 🐊 Learn Animals & Indigenous Tribes in Florida w/ PAW Patrol! | Noggin. Emmanuel is on a Noggin Knows road trip across the United States! In this preschool travel vlog, Rubble joins Emmanuel in Florida to learn about the culture and history of the Seminole and Miccosukee tribes. Paula from the Seminole tribe tells Rubble and Emmanuel about the importance of storytelling to her family and culture. Montana from the Miccosukee tribe describes some of the animals that live there and how it's important to be a Guardian of the Earth.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO