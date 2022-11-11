ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years

The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Oregon gun control ballot measure still too close to call

The people of Oregon may be awaiting the official outcome of their state's race for governor, but they are also anticipating the results of a potentially drastic change in the state's gun laws. In addition to races like the one between gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan, a bill...
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
