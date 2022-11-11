Read full article on original website
Oregon election results: Democrat Tina Kotek holds off Republican Christine Drazan in gubernatorial race
Democratic Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek held off Republican Christine Drazan in a surprisingly close race in a deep blue state.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
Portland 'defund police' commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty ousted in election against challenger Rene Gonzalez
Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, whose defund the police message stopped resonating with the public’s concerns over rising crime and homelessness, lost her re-election bid.
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Election 2022: Ruiz maintains lead in House District 50 race
Incumbent Rep. Ruiz has 51.1% of the vote, while challenger Amelia Salvador has 48.7%. Incumbent Rep. Ricki Ruiz, D-Gresham, is leading the race for House District 50, centered in Gresham. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Ruiz leads with 51.1% of votes, while challenger Amelia Salvador trails with 48.7%...
Why Oregon residents may elect the first non-Democratic governor in 40 years
The Oregon governor’s race usually garners little attention from outside the state. The election of a liberal Democrat is normally so predictable. The Republican nominee, Christine Drazan, appears to be in a dead heat with the Democrat , Tina Kotek. Polls indicate both drawing about 39% of the electorate, with Betsy Johnson, a former Democratic state senator running as an independent, capturing about 14%. The last time a Republican won the Oregon governor’s race was 1982, when incumbent Vic Atiyeh was elected to a second term with 62% of the vote. Since then, the demographics of the state have changed. Virtually all statewide races are now won by Democrats, and the party has had a lock on both chambers of the state legislature since 2012.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
“I will never stop fighting”: U.S. Senate candidate, Pasco native Tiffany Smiley accepts defeat with humility
PASCO, Wash. — Despite winning the hearts of voters across Eastern Washington, Tiffany Smiley — the veterans advocate who came from rural beginnings in the Pasco area — lost her U.S. Senate race against Democratic Senator Patty Murray. On the evening of Wednesday, November 9, Smiley announced...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Oregon gun control ballot measure still too close to call
The people of Oregon may be awaiting the official outcome of their state's race for governor, but they are also anticipating the results of a potentially drastic change in the state's gun laws. In addition to races like the one between gubernatorial candidates Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan, a bill...
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kotek ekes out win to keep Dems in control of Oregon governorship
The governor-elect fended off Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat-turned-independent Betsy Johnson.
