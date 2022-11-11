ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

L.A. Lakers 116, Brooklyn 103

Percentages: FG .450, FT .774. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Durant 2-3, Harris 2-4, Morris 1-3, O'Neale 1-4, Sumner 1-5, Thomas 0-2, Watanabe 0-2, Mills 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Durant 2, Duke Jr., Morris, Watanabe). Turnovers: 12 (Durant 3, Sumner 3, Claxton, Harris, Morris, O'Neale,...
HAWAI'I 71, EASTERN WASHINGTON 51

Percentages: FG .388, FT .579. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Coward 1-1, Harper 1-1, Jones 0-1, Price 0-1, Stroud 0-1, Venters 0-1, Erikstrup 0-2, Allegri 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Price 2, Allegri, Coward, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Stroud 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Price 2, Coward,...
CHENEY, WA
Sacramento 122, Golden State 115

Percentages: FG .467, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 16-47, .340 (Thompson 5-13, Poole 3-7, Curry 3-9, Wiggins 3-9, Lamb 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, D.Green 0-2, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Looney 2, D.Green, Kuminga, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Curry 4, Poole 4, D.Green 3, Looney 3, Thompson...
Utah 99, SE Louisiana 62

UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1) Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Denver 126, Chicago 103

Percentages: FG .600, FT .810. 3-Point Goals: 13-27, .481 (Porter Jr. 6-9, Murray 2-6, Cancar 1-1, Gordon 1-1, Reed 1-1, Braun 1-2, Brown 1-4, Je.Green 0-1, Caldwell-Pope 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Je.Green, Jordan). Turnovers: 16 (Brown 6, Je.Green 2, Jokic 2, Jordan 2,...
Memphis Tigers to take on the Saint Louis Billikens Tuesday

Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens host the Memphis Tigers. Saint Louis finished 23-12 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Billikens averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 20.1 from deep. Memphis finished...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with team's RECORDS FROM THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season's final poll and first-place votes received:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. North Carolina (22)(2-0)7751. 2. Gonzaga (7)(2-0)7472. 3. Houston (2)(2-0)7233. 4....
WISCONSIN STATE
No. 19 Arizona 87, CS Northridge 47

ARIZONA (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 49.123, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Loville 3-5, Gilbert 2-6, Martinez 1-1, Pellington 0-1, Pueyo 0-1, Conner 0-2, Fields 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnaji 3, Martinez 1, Fields 1, Hylton 1) Turnovers: 13 (Gilbert 3, Martinez 2, Loville 2, Reese 1, Pellington 1, Nnaji 1,...
TEMPE, AZ
Morant, Memphis set for matchup with New Orleans

Memphis Grizzlies (9-5, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with New Orleans. He currently ranks ninth in the league scoring 28.8 points per game. The Pelicans are 2-0 in division play. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Today in Sports History-Bossey scores his 75th hat trick

1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball. 1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.
WISCONSIN STATE
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play

Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Tuesday's...
COLORADO STATE

