Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Florence Larson
Florence A. Larson, 90 of New London, died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Glenfield Living with Care in Glencoe. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in Burbank Cemetery near New London. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in New London. Florence Audrey Metcalf Larson...
willmarradio.com
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson
Ronald F. "Ron" Erickson, 89, of Willmar, died Saturday, November 12th at CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar. His funeral will be 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 23rd at Svea Lutheran Church in Svea. Interment with Military Honors by American Legion Post #167 will be in the church cemetery Visitation will be 5-7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 22nd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday, November 23rd. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Shirley Weberg
Shirley Yvonne Weberg, 91, of Willmar, died Sunday, November 13th at CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, November 18th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Thursday at the funeral home and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Leenthrop Baptist Cemetery in Maynard. www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
Yvonne Porter
Yvonne Porter, age 83, of Buffalo Lake, MN died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Grand Meadow Assisted Living in Glencoe. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with Pastor Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at church on Saturday. Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia.
willmarradio.com
Douglas Pape
On November 10, 2022, Douglas Gene Pape, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer and other illnesses. Visitation for Doug will be Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. in the Dirks-Blem Funeral Home in Renville. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the home of Aaron and Joleen Pape, 84494 - 150th St. Sacred Heart.
willmarradio.com
Nathan J. Nelson
Nathan J. Nelson, 40 of Belgrade, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home near Belgrade. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Crow River Lutheran Church near Belgrade. Visitation will be 4-7 pm. Wednesday at the church and for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Belgrade.
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
willmarradio.com
Four hurt in crash south of Kandiyohi
(Kandiyohi MN-) A car-pickup crash east of Willmar injured four people. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 6:16 p.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Roads 23 and 8, about 5 miles east of Willmar or a mile south of Kandiyohi. A pickup driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer and a car driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield collided, sending the four occupants of the Jimenez vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department was assisted by The Kandiyohi Fire Department and First Responders, The State Patrol, Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, Atwater and CentraCare Ambulance and Life Link 3 Air Ambulance.
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Renville County rape suspect in court Monday
(Olivia MN-) A motions hearing for a Willmar woman charged with helping Jordan Freitag of Bird Island rape a 13-year-old girl in Danube July 24th takes place Monday. Unconditional bail for 21-year-old Kelsey Jones is set at $75,000. A motions hearing is slated for 330 p.m. Monday in Renville County District Court.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in McLeod County Thursday evening. The State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The Patrol says the driver and passenger in the SUV, 32-year-old Samantha Fondurulia of...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
willmarradio.com
Settlement conference for Willmar robbery suspect set for Monday
(Willmar MN-) A settlement conference takes place Monday for an 18-year-old Willmar man, charged with armed robbery. 18-year-old Frederick Leach is charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery and Theft for allegedly robbing a business on South First Street at gunpoint September 4th. The settlement conference takes place at 9 a.m. Monday in Kandiyohi County District Court. Leach is currently free on $20,000 conditional bail.
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
krwc1360.com
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
knsiradio.com
Alert Bank Teller Helps Save Scam Victim Thousands of Dollars
(KNSI) — An alert bank teller helped a scam victim recover $19,000 that would have otherwise disappeared. Investigators said a resident contacted them in September to say they had been a scam victim. The person told them they were reading a newspaper online when the computer screen went black, and a message popped up saying the machine had been hacked and to call a special number. The fraudster on the other end said their bank account might have been hacked too, and they should log in and check. The victim said everything looked fine, but they were told to set up another bank account and transfer money into it to set a trap for the hackers. The victim did as they were told, thinking they were helping to catch the hackers and arranged to have $30,000 transferred into the new account.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man sentenced in Redwood County Court after drugs found in improperly registered vehicle
A Redwood Falls man, Matthew John Sonnichsen, age 45, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court after multiple types of drugs were found in the vehicle he was driving during a traffic stop. According to court records, on the evening of May 28, 2020, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was...
Comments / 0