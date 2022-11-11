Cantrell says she was targeted by charter change proposition

Speaking today about the new change to the city's charter where the City Council will approve of her appointments to high-ranking city offices.

Cantrell says the charter change proposition specifically targeted her, but she will abide by the will of the people and work with the City Council.

"We are a strong mayor city, home rule charter," Cantrell said. “So, I do believe that it has been proposed with taking a shot at me.”

UNO Political Analyst and Pollster Dr. Edward Chervenak says the Mayor couldn't fight the charter change proposition because she did not have the political capital to come out on top.

“If she had come out and forcefully said we can’t do this, there probably would have been even more votes for it as a result because she’s not very popular, right now,” Chervenak told WWL-TV. “When you put it in terms of transparency and accountability that’s what people are buying into."

Speaking to WWL-TV, Cantrell says the proposition was about eliminating the powers of the Mayor.

“The real impact is not me,” Cantrell said. “The real impact is on the governing structure of the city of New Orleans beyond me.”