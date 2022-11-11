ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia COVID-19, flu vaccination clinics targeted to help elderly

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oo91T_0j6gQLZg00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A special vaccine clinic was set up Thursday at the West Oak Lane Senior Center to help protect Philadelphia’s elderly from both COVID-19 and the flu. It also acted as a reminder for people of all ages to stay up to date on their shots.

The message from health officials is clear.

“We’ve been told that the pandemic is over, but it’s not. It’s not over,” said Philadelphia Deputy Health Commissioner Palak Raval-Nelson. She urged people at the West Oak Lane Senior Center to make sure they’re staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters.

She said hundreds of Philadelphians are still contracting the virus every week.

“Most of the people who are dying from COVID-19 are older residents, our parents, our grandparents, our elderly neighbors and our community leaders,” said Raval-Nelson.

“There are still hundreds of Philadelphians who are testing positive every single day.”

During Thursday’s dual flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic, Pennsylvania acting Secretary of Health Dr. Denise Johnson made it clear that as long as you’re flu-free, it’s not too late to reap the benefits of a flu shot.

“Get it before you get the flu. We know that already,” said Dr. Johnson.

“The flu season is taking off. It’s a lot earlier than what we usually see and we have a lot more cases than what we normally see.”

Dr. Johnson also quelled fears about getting both COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines in one visit.

“The recommendation is that you can get them both at the same time,” she said.

Otis Chamblen is one of dozens of people who came out to the clinic.

“For my health. Who don’t want to live? Who don’t want to have a healthy life? Who wants to go around sick? I’m being real with you,” Chamblen said.

Chamblen said what he saw during the pandemic serves as constant reminders and a wake-up call for him to get his boosters.

“I didn’t get it, but I know some people who got it and lost their lives behind it,” he warned. “Life ain’t nothing to play with, seriously.”

KYW News Radio

