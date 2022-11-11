Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Related
mprnews.org
In new memoir, Elisa Bernick on growing up Jewish in 1960s New Hope, Minnesota
We are coming up on that time of year where there may be a little more family drama than usual. Elisa Bernick grew up with her share of family drama in suburban New Hope, Minnesota. But in a new book, she explores the roots of that drama and comes to some astounding and healing revelations.
Man loses both legs due to Minnesota's PCA shortage: "This is a very real problem"
STILLWATER, Minn. – A double amputee from Minnesota says that if it weren't for the state's shortage of personal care assistants, he'd still have his legs."I didn't have anybody at night Monday through Friday and then nobody at all on the weekends," said Dennis Prothero, a veteran who lives in Stillwater.Since a car accident left him a quadriplegic nearly 20 years ago, Prothero has needed personal care assistants (PCAs) who can act as lifelines to the clients they serve.MORE: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortageProthero says PCAs help him get in and out of bed, change clothes, shower and...
Essence
Minnesota Welcomes First Black Gen-Z Woman To Senate
Zaynab Mohamed was one of three Black women to make history being elected to the Minnesota Senate. No Black women have served in the state Senate in 164 years of statehood. Mohamed is the youngest. The state of Minnesota had a historic moment Tuesday night and multiplied it by three...
Black women will serve in MN Senate for first time
ST PAUL, Minn. — In all of its history, the Minnesota Senate never had a Black woman on it – but that's about to change. At least three Black women won their elections and will share the honor of being first. In Senate District 63, which covers south...
Organizers of what will be Minnesota’s first Black-Led Community Credit Union conducted their “official” organizers meeting
ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- On Oct. 27, The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP), along with the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) hosted the official Arise Community Credit Union Organization Meeting. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005197/en/ Minneapolis credit union community organizers host official meeting to create Minnesota’s first Black-led community credit union. (Photo: Business Wire)
kvrr.com
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison reelected
MINNEAPOLIS (AP/KVRR) – Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has defeated Republican newcomer Jim Schultz to win a second term in a race that turned largely on crime and abortion. Ellison led the prosecution team that got former police Officer Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd. Schultz is...
kxlp941.com
Election: MN Attorney General
Recent polls show Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison trailing Republican challenger Jim Schultz. Hamline University analyst David Schultz (no relation) says Ellison needs significant turnout today in Minneapolis and Saint Paul:. “Even in the Twin Cities suburbs his support is weak, and so he needs a… very, very high turnout...
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
police1.com
One of four men convicted for 1992 murder of Minn. officer up for release
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Thirty years after Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf was shot to death by gang members as he sat in a Lake Street pizza shop, one of the men convicted of the crime faces a hearing Tuesday to consider whether he should be granted supervised release — an outcome opposed by a number of police.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Minneapolis and St. Paul police report weekend homicides
St. Paul suffered its 33rd reported homicide of the year on Sunday morning, while Minneapolis saw its 74th during the day on Saturday, according to police.
Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case
Jaleel Stallings’ attorney says the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office is refusing to turn over public records pertaining to his case. The post Attorney says Hennepin prosecutors refuse to release public records about Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Man shot in stomach after argument in St. Cloud
A Minneapolis man is in a stable condition after he was shot in the stomach during an argument at an apartment in St. Cloud. St. Cloud PD says the incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 1400 Block of 9th Avenue South, with the 31-year-old victim calling 911 to say he had been shot.
mprnews.org
Chilly weather continues; Some snow is expected Monday
Yes, this is chilly. The Saturday high of 29 degrees at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is our average Twin Cities high on Dec. 14. It was 15 degrees cooler than our average Nov. 12 high in the metro. Chilly weather will continue tomorrow and through the coming week. Temperature trends.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led city through Wright killing, loses reelection bid to April Graves
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who led the city through the aftermath of the police killing of Daunte Wright, has been defeated in his bid for reelection.Per the Secretary of State's Office, challenger April Graves won the mayoral election with 54% of the vote.Graves has served on the Brooklyn Center City Council since 2015.MORE: 2022 Election ResultsElliott, who emigrated from Liberia as a child, became Brooklyn Center's first Black mayor in 2018. His city was put in the national spotlight when officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021....
Flags at Half-Staff Wednesday
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Governor Walz has ordered all flags lowered to half-staff Wednesday. Flags at all state buildings will be lowered in honor of Hopkins Assistant Fire Chief James “Jimmy” Scanlon. Scanlon dedicated 14 years of service to the Hopkins Fire Department, 16 years of service...
Heavy church bell stolen from Minnesota cemetery chapel
A church bell weighing around 1,000 lbs. has been stolen from a southern Minnesota cemetery chapel. The bell has been reported missing from the Swan Lake Cemetery chapel in Dassel, Minn. since Oct. 15, according to Meeker County Chief Deputy Becky Howell. Howell told Bring Me The News they don't...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
If one of your guilty pleasures is enjoying a juicy chicken sandwich, crispy golden waffle fries, or a creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Minnesota. Read on to learn more.
ccxmedia.org
After Historic Victory, Brooklyn Park Mayor-Elect Says City Has Had ‘No Accountability’
Brooklyn Park Mayor-elect Hollies Winston reflected on his historic night Tuesday saying “going forward it’s going to be less about speeches” and more on his efforts to address challenges in the city. Winston made history by becoming the first Black candidate to win Brooklyn Park’s mayoral seat....
City of Minnetonka diversity coordinator dies unexpectedly
The city of Minnetonka is mourning the unexpected death of the city's senior diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator, Keith Clarke. The city announced Clarke's passing Monday afternoon, stating the cause of his death has not yet been determined. "Keith developed strong friendships in a short time and his death is...
Comments / 1