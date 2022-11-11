Read full article on original website
Bakersfield police hold birthday motorcade for retired officer, 90-year-old Wally Simpson
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made Wally Simpson's 90th birthday special, with a lights-and-sirens motorcade and gifts from the department. Local Bakersfield resident Wally Simpson turns 90 years old today!. He worked for the Bakersfield Police Department in the traffic division as a motor officer, a...
Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
'Take-over sideshows' across Bakersfield leads to 40 arrests, 16 vehicles impounded
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — 40 people were arrested and 16 vehicles were impounded after Bakersfield police officers respond to multiple “take-over sideshows” in Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, on November 12th into the morning hours of November 13, officers responded to multiple “take-over sideshows” in Bakersfield....
GoFundMe set up for woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Jessica Juliana Segura, the woman killed after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane on Monday, November 7th. A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday, November 9th...
Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with 70 cents donuts all day Monday
------------------ Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Bakersfield location, is getting ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary. On Monday, November 14, all classic donuts will be 70 cents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bakersfield location. Randy's Donuts in Bakersfield is located...
Borrowing books online with the Kern County Library
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are looking for a good read this month then look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that this November they are bringing back the Hoopla Bonus Borrows program which allows readers to take out a book at no extra cost to their monthly borrows.
How to prepare for the flu season
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With an early flu season sweeping across the country, Jennifer Gil, the Director of the American Nurses Association explained that everyone is at risk. Find a flu shot near you here.
Cat People hosts holiday open house to raise money for cat sanctuary
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Cat People Sanctuary hosted a Holiday Open house on Saturday afternoon. The public was invited for an afternoon of refreshments and prizes, plus a chance to meet the kitties in person and help them pay ongoing medical expenses. The festivities took place in their...
35th Annual Holiday Cottage supports foster youth in Kern County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) held its grand opening ribbon cutting for its 35th Anniversary Holiday Cottage Wednesday morning. Festivities included a visit from Santa, who arrived on a Kern County Fire Truck, as well as the voices of a local children’s choir.
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Forest Service planning meeting about Miracle Hot Springs, following hot tubs removal
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — USDA Forest Service said they are scheduling a public meeting for Saturday, December 3, starting at 12 pm at the Miracle Hot Springs Picnic Area. According to the Forest Service, on Thursday, October 20, officials removed the Miracle Hot Springs tubs on the Kern River...
Why the Kern County World War II Veteran's Memorial unveiling was pushed to December
"The memorial is currently in the final stages of construction," Paul Burzych, Board Member for the Kern County WWII Veteran's Memorial, said. "We've been working diligently over the last few months in preparation for delivery of the granite material, which has now officially all arrived in Bakersfield." The memorial honoring...
Minter Field Air Museum hosts Wings and Wheels
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, and airplanes were on display at Minter Field Air Museum Saturday. This was the fourth annual Wings N Wheels at Minter Field. The show was held on the airstrip and was open to all makes and models of cars and planes.
Kern Oil Festival hopes to share the positive impacts of the oil industry
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County's daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines took place Saturday at Stamler Park. Formerly known as Kern Energy Festival the Kern Oil Festival is a day to educate the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on our local and state economies.
