Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are looking for a good read this month then look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that this November they are bringing back the Hoopla Bonus Borrows program which allows readers to take out a book at no extra cost to their monthly borrows.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO