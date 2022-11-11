ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield Police hosting catalytic converter etching event

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Pep Boys to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen. The free event is happening on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pep Boys located at 2411...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for man shot and killed in east Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Alexis Herrera, the man who was shot and killed in east Bakersfield in early November. On Sunday, November 6, 2022, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a man who was shot in apparent drive-by shooting. He was listed initially in critical condition.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

GoFundMe set up for woman killed in motorcycle crash in south Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A GoFundMe was made for Jessica Juliana Segura, the woman killed after her motorcycle struck a curb, ejecting her on Wible Road, just south of Wood Lane on Monday, November 7th. A crowd of family members and friends gathered in south Bakersfield Wednesday, November 9th...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Randy's Donuts celebrates 70 years with 70 cents donuts all day Monday

------------------ Randy's Donuts is turning 70!. The popular nationwide donut chain, including its Bakersfield location, is getting ready to celebrate its 70th anniversary. On Monday, November 14, all classic donuts will be 70 cents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bakersfield location. Randy's Donuts in Bakersfield is located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Borrowing books online with the Kern County Library

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you are looking for a good read this month then look no further than the Kern County Library's digital collection. Fhara Daredia from the Kern County Library explained that this November they are bringing back the Hoopla Bonus Borrows program which allows readers to take out a book at no extra cost to their monthly borrows.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

How to prepare for the flu season

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — With an early flu season sweeping across the country, Jennifer Gil, the Director of the American Nurses Association explained that everyone is at risk. Find a flu shot near you here.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Cat People hosts holiday open house to raise money for cat sanctuary

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Cat People Sanctuary hosted a Holiday Open house on Saturday afternoon. The public was invited for an afternoon of refreshments and prizes, plus a chance to meet the kitties in person and help them pay ongoing medical expenses. The festivities took place in their...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

35th Annual Holiday Cottage supports foster youth in Kern County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) held its grand opening ribbon cutting for its 35th Anniversary Holiday Cottage Wednesday morning. Festivities included a visit from Santa, who arrived on a Kern County Fire Truck, as well as the voices of a local children’s choir.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors

Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Minter Field Air Museum hosts Wings and Wheels

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Classic cars, hot rods, and airplanes were on display at Minter Field Air Museum Saturday. This was the fourth annual Wings N Wheels at Minter Field. The show was held on the airstrip and was open to all makes and models of cars and planes.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern Oil Festival hopes to share the positive impacts of the oil industry

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County's daylong celebration of one of Kern County’s largest economic engines took place Saturday at Stamler Park. Formerly known as Kern Energy Festival the Kern Oil Festival is a day to educate the community about the positive impacts the oil industry has on our local and state economies.
KERN COUNTY, CA

