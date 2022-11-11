Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest
ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
Johnson City Press
Carter County students will earn associates degrees before their diplomas
ELIZABETHTON — It has now been over a year since the Carter County School System began its middle college program, and this spring, the first 31 graduates of the program will be receiving their two-year associates degrees. But those graduates are just one of several ways to measure the...
Johnson City Press
McKinney Center announces spring classes
The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School
ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between high schools in the county every year, and for 2022 the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event, attended by the student body, was the first time the school’s...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor
ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
Johnson City Press
Lady Blue Devils sweep into state volleyball semifinals
GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday. Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 13
Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”
wcyb.com
70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
Johnson City Press
Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night
WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
Johnson City Press
Connect Downtown Johnson City announces return of Candy Land Christmas
Candy Land Christmas will return to downtown Johnson City for this holiday season, Connect Downtown Johnson City announced this week. With holiday displays, over 160 Christmas trees, makers markets, and more, Candy Land Christmas has become a “must-see” event each year.
Johnson City Press
Lee County residents mobilizing against rezoning request
DRYDEN – Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Room 208 in the County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request. According to a public notice from the commission,
Johnson City Press
ETSU students and staff go the extra mile with upcoming production
ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience. The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony...
Johnson City Press
Leesburg Ruritan to hold Saturday turkey shoots
Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. For any questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
Johnson City Press
Boone, Hilltoppers still breathing thanks to old-school approach
Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?. They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
Johnson City Press
Hickman TDs, interception lead Blue Devils over Bears
GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday. This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
Johnson City Press
Senior Day festivities foretell changes coming for ETSU football roster
Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities. Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played his last game at ETSU.
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission will consider a $5 per hour pay increase for sheriff's department
ELIZABETHTON — Deputies and correction officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department could see a pay increase of $5 per hour if the Carter County Commission goes along with recommendation of the Budget Committee. That commission meeting takes place on Nov. 21. The Budget Committee has been debating...
Johnson City Press
Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant
A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022
NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
Johnson City Press
Christmas Connection brings local artisans together to share their work with the community
KINGSPORT– The 43rd annual Christmas Connection, which features unique and handmade items from local crafters and artisans, drew in a crowd at the Saturday market. The Christmas Connection was open for two days on Nov. 11 and 12.
