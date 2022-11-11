ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Chamber will once again host gingerbread contest

ELIZABETHTON — Once again this Christmas season, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a gingerbread building contest and all the bakers and artists in the community are once again invited to submit their best creations. Last year, the contest was to have the best gingerbread image...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

McKinney Center announces spring classes

The McKinney Center and Jonesborough’s Mary B. Martin Program for the Arts announced their spring schedule of classes of hands-on learning opportunities for both children and adults. Registration is now underway for all upcoming classes and workshops. All courses are led by experienced and supportive faculty.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County Veterans Day ceremony held at Elizabethton High School

ELIZABETHTON — The annual Veterans Day Ceremony held by the Elizabethton/Carter County United Veterans Council is alternated between high schools in the county every year, and for 2022 the ceremony was held at Elizabethton High School. The event, attended by the student body, was the first time the school’s...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton observed Veterans Day at the Veterans Walk of Honor

ELIZABETHTON — The predicted rain held off long enough in downtown Elizabethton for the War Memorial and Veterans Walk of Honor Oversight Committee to complete its annual Veterans Day ceremony. The expectation of rain may have kept the attendance a bit lower, but there was still a good sized crowd to watch the event.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Lady Blue Devils sweep into state volleyball semifinals

GATE CITY — The celebration continued in Gate City on Saturday. Just hours after the Blue Devils took a 21-14 victory over Union in the Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field, Gate City’s volleyball squad advanced to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals with a sweep of Appomattox County at home.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 13

Nov. 13, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Morristown Republican reported news with a dateline from Johnson City and a date from Nov. 5. Readers were horrified to learn that “News reached town today of the purely wanton stabbing of young Frank Hayes, aged 20, living near Lake Watomsee, by John Finney, a stripling of 16 or 18. There was a crowd going home from church night before last, and these two boys were in it. With no apparent cause, Finney ran up behind Frank Hayes and made several slashes at him, one only taking effect, and that one in the back. The boy was carried home and a physician was called, who dressed the wound. No vital organs were reached, but it was an ugly slab, and the wounded boy will be confined to his room for ten or fifteen days. Finney has fled to other parts, or at least is hiding. He has, previous to this, cut others, seemingly from mere devilry. He is a character that evidently needs to be placed under strong restraint.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

70 year-old athlete honor veterans in unique way in Tri-Cities region

TRI-CITIES (WCYB) — A 70-year old local athlete is honoring veterans in a unique way. John Loobey was featured in the show, "American Ninja Warrior" as the Geriatric Ninja. Loobey is visiting 9 locations including stops in Johnson City, Kingsport, and Piney Flats. He says he's going to do about 75 pull-ups at each stop.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Author Trigiani returning to Wise County for workshop, Coffee Night

WISE, Va. — Award-winning author Adriana Trigiani, widely known for her novel and movie "Big Stone Gap," will read from her latest book at the fall debut of Jimson Weed, the literary journal of University of Virginia’s College at Wise. The event marks the 25th anniversary of the...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Lee County residents mobilizing against rezoning request

DRYDEN – Some Lee County residents are petitioning against a proposed rezoning requested by an explosives company. The Lee County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at Room 208 in the County Courthouse Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. on the rezoning request. According to a public notice from the commission,
LEE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

ETSU students and staff go the extra mile with upcoming production

ETSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance has worked tirelessly with their upcoming production “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” making sure that their production gives an accurate and empathetic representation of the autistic experience. The department recently announced their upcoming performances of the Tony...
Johnson City Press

Leesburg Ruritan to hold Saturday turkey shoots

Leesburg Ruritan will hold a turkey shoot every Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. The cost is $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. For any questions call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Hickman TDs, interception lead Blue Devils over Bears

GATE CITY — For the second time this season, Gate City rallied to beat Union. It was satisfying for the Blue Devils the first time but even more so on Saturday. This time Gate City took down the Bears 21-14 in the quarterfinal round of the VHSL Region 2D football playoffs at Legion Field.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Senior Day festivities foretell changes coming for ETSU football roster

Blake Austin has two seasons of college football eligibility remaining, so it was surprising to see him being honored during East Tennessee State’s Senior Day festivities. Austin, the Bucs’ starting left tackle and a Johnson City native, will graduate in May and has likely played his last game at ETSU.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Observation Park under fire once more over federal grant

A $475,000 federal grant to help improve public access areas within Observation Knob Park came under fire this week when a Sullivan County Commissioner asked if the county would be giving up the park anytime soon. “I think we need to step back and see where we are on Observation...
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County – November 13, 2022

NCZ033-048>052-058-132115- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Graham- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Robbinsville,. and Stecoah. 1116 AM EST Sun Nov 13 2022.
AVERY COUNTY, NC

