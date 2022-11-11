ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, FL

WJHG-TV

Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
wxxv25.com

Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10

A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Authorities investigate death of 57-year-old man at Atmore City Jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man at the Atmore City Jail. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched an investigation on Sunday at the request of the Atmore Police Department. Special Agents identified the man as 57-year-old Thomas Marvin Lord. The body was released to...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief. It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.
SILVERHILL, AL
WJHG-TV

Mobile home damaged in Mossy Head Monday morning fire

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home is extremely damaged from a Monday morning fire in Mossy Head. The call came in at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Elmwood Road. The caller said the fire started in the fireplace and spread quickly throughout the home.
MOSSY HEAD, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
OBA

WALA-TV FOX10

Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

WEAR

WEAR

UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Loxley Police urge caution after weekend of social media chatter

Loxley Police are urging caution after weekend of social media chatter. The Loxley Police Department would like to respond to the multitude of information being shared on social media regarding suspicious persons and activity within the Rosinton community,. Over the past week and weekend, we have responded to several calls...
LOXLEY, AL

