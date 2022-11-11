Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Arrest made in fatal July crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mossy Head woman has been arrested for a crash that killed a six-year-old in July. Sherry Lynn Clark was arrested on Saturday, November 12th, by the Florida Highway Patrol. On July 7, 2022, Clark drove a 2006 Pontiac that crashed head-on into a 2020...
wxxv25.com
Mobile woman charged with stabbing boyfriend during ride along I-10
A Mobile, Alabama, woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during a dispute in their vehicle. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one county of aggravated assault, domestic violence. She was taken to the Hancock County jail, where she is being held on $25,000 bond. Hancock...
WEAR
1 person taken to hospital following vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire rescue says one person is being transported to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in Escambia County Saturday evening. According to officials, the collision happened at an Exxon gas station on W Navy Blvd. and N Corry Field Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
School bus crash in Mobile, no students injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Just before 7 Monday morning, a Mobile County Public School school bus was struck by a white Toyota at Halls Mill Road and McVay Drive. Authorities said students were inside the bus. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital. Officials said none of the students in the bus […]
WEAR
Police: 22-year-old, 20-year-old killed in murder-suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- Foley Police say a 22-year-old and 20-year-old died in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley. Foley Police identified the two shot dead as Isaac Thompson, 22,and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley. "The...
WEAR
Authorities investigate death of 57-year-old man at Atmore City Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. --Authorities are investigating the death of a 57-year-old man at the Atmore City Jail. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency launched an investigation on Sunday at the request of the Atmore Police Department. Special Agents identified the man as 57-year-old Thomas Marvin Lord. The body was released to...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 juveniles lost in woods found safe, Silverhill PD says
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WALA) - Two missing juveniles lost in some woods in Silverhill over the weekend have been found safe, according to the Silverhill police chief. It was at 6:25 p.m. Sunday when the Silverhill Fire Department was dispatched to assist the the Silverhill Police Department in finding the two missing juveniles lost in a wooded area. After an intense search, the lost juveniles were located, received medical treatment and were reunited with their families.
WJHG-TV
Mobile home damaged in Mossy Head Monday morning fire
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mobile home is extremely damaged from a Monday morning fire in Mossy Head. The call came in at 6 a.m. on Monday, November 14th. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from a single-wide mobile home on Elmwood Road. The caller said the fire started in the fireplace and spread quickly throughout the home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crestview man charged with Fort Walton Beach murder
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A Crestview man has been charged with 2nd-degree murder following a fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Jay Street in Fort Walton Beach early Saturday morning. When deputies responded to the home they found a 34-year-old male victim on the ground with...
Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
WEAR
Police: 54-year-old man dies after being struck by truck on Highway 98 in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 54-year-old man is dead after being struck by a truck Thursday afternoon in Okaloosa County. According to police, it happened as the man was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Highway 98 near Memorial Parkway on foot around 2:35 p.m. Officers say the vehicle...
WALA-TV FOX10
Downtown Mobile shooting leaves one person in the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police have confirmed in a statement that one person was shot in Downtown Mobile Saturday night at around 10:30 p.m. According to Mobile Police, officers were in the area of the 200 block of Dauphin Street when they heard a gunshot. The officers were then flagged down by a male victim with a gunshot wound.
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley PD: Investigation findings consistent with a murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Foley men are dead because of an apparent murder-suicide, findings of an investigation indicate, according to the Foley Police Department. Police said Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, of Foley went out together with a female acquaintance the night of the shooting and returned to Camellia Garden Apartments in Foley in the early morning hours. The woman and Thompson previously shared an apartment at this location until recently, police said.
37-year-old man killed in early morning crash on U.S. 90 in Pensacola: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash on U.S. 90 and Guidy Lane in Escambia County early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at approximately 4:45 a.m., on Friday, a tan Ford pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. Hwy. 90A approaching Guidy Lane in the outside […]
utv44.com
Foley Police investigate early morning murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2 a.m. Saturday morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot...
WEAR
Police: Investigation underway following alleged murder-suicide in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. -- Police officers found two men dead suffering from gunshot wounds at a Foley residence early Saturday morning. According to the Foley Police Department, officers responded to a call about a reported suicide on the 1600 block of North Pine Street just after 2 a.m. Upon arrival, police...
WEAR
UPDATE: 78-year-old Pensacola man dies after crashing into home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 78-year-old Pensacola man is dead after suffering a medical emergency in his SUV and crashing into a home Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1300-block of Portland Street as the driver was in a driveway. "The driver of this vehicle experienced a...
WPMI
Loxley Police urge caution after weekend of social media chatter
Loxley Police are urging caution after weekend of social media chatter. The Loxley Police Department would like to respond to the multitude of information being shared on social media regarding suspicious persons and activity within the Rosinton community,. Over the past week and weekend, we have responded to several calls...
WEAR
10,000 pounds of food to be distributed Tuesday in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Ten thousand pounds of food will be handed out Tuesday in Escambia County. The "Cantonment Improvement Committee" will hold a drive-through food distribution at Carver Park on Webb Street. It starts at 3:30 p.m. and goes until supplies run out. ID is required.
19-year-old Pensacola man dead after colliding with concrete barrier on I-110: FHP
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old from Pensacola is dead after he drove off the road on I-110 Wednesday, according to a news release by the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 9:12 a.m., Wednesday morning, the man was driving north on I-110, Ramp H, to I-10. FHP said the driver went off the roadway […]
