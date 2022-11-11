Read full article on original website
Bonta suit takes aim at ‘forever chemicals’ that are present in many consumer products
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing 18 manufacturers for allegedly producing toxic “forever chemicals” that have been proven to cause harm to human health and the environment. Bonta alleged that the manufacturers, which include 3M and DuPont, continued to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, or PFAS, despite...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. State health officials urged Californians Wednesday to take steps to protect themselves from circulating viruses this winter, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. State residents are encouraged to...
After defeat of propositions 26 and 27, what comes next for sports betting in California?
AFTER STOCKPILING NEARLY half a billion dollars in campaign cash and inundating Californians with ads, the pitched — and sometimes confusing — battle over sports betting drew to a close on the evening of Nov. 8. The upshot? Nothing changes. Voters rejected two separate measures to legalize sports...
Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls
VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
State to withhold $1 billion in funding in effort to spur more aggressive efforts to reduce homelessness
California will withhold $1 billion in funding until the state’s local governments develop new plans to reduce homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. Newsom said he plans to meet with local officials across the state later this month to review the state’s approach to reducing homelessness and determine if new strategies are necessary, but until then the state will withhold funding from the Homelessness, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program.
State pledges $3M to Latinx Research Center at UC Berkeley, helping encourage diversity
UC Berkeley’s dedicated research center for the Latinx community will receive a $3 million state budget allocation, California Sen. Nancy Skinner, chair of the state senate’s budget committee, announced. The university’s Latinx Research Center studies how the Latinx population continues to grow in the state, and what resources...
Assembly District 15: Mullin holds early lead over Canepa in race to succeed Jackie Speier
California Assembly Speaker Pro Tem Kevin Mullin appears to be headed to Congress, holding a sizable lead in the initial results of Tuesday’s election to replace long-time Democratic stalwart Jackie Speier in her District 15 seat representing the Peninsula and parts of San Francisco. Mullin had nearly 58 percent...
Haven’t voted yet? There’s still time to get to the polls, and here’s how to find yours…
THE 2022 MIDTERM elections are upon us! Though California voters have been able to vote for weeks before the official Election Day on Tuesday, there is time for residents to cast their ballots on the big day. The California Secretary of State’s Office is also reminding residents of a tool...
Newsom campaigned on adding 3.5M homes, yet California still has long road to get there
IT’S DIFFICULT FOR housing advocates to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom because he’s done more to boost production than any other governor in recent memory — but that’s mostly because the bar is so low. Measured against the goal he set for himself, Newsom’s record is less...
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
