California State

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday evening include:. State health officials urged Californians Wednesday to take steps to protect themselves from circulating viruses this winter, including the flu, COVID-19 and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. State residents are encouraged to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Why California’s electric vehicle proposition built on taxing millionaires failed at the polls

VOTING DOWN PROPOSITION 30 might seem a little off-brand for the California electorate. These are the voters, after all, who showed no qualms just a decade ago about hiking income taxes on top earners and also hit up millionaires in 2004 to pay for mental health services. These are the California majorities who, as recently as June, told pollsters that they were either considering or had already purchased an electric car. Most named air pollution, wildfire and climate change as areas of major personal concern.
CALIFORNIA STATE
State to withhold $1 billion in funding in effort to spur more aggressive efforts to reduce homelessness

California will withhold $1 billion in funding until the state’s local governments develop new plans to reduce homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday. Newsom said he plans to meet with local officials across the state later this month to review the state’s approach to reducing homelessness and determine if new strategies are necessary, but until then the state will withhold funding from the Homelessness, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
