Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor

On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference

The Texas Longhorns faced a must-win game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The defense got the message, but the offense was unable to do its part, with the Longhorns managing just three points in the contest. The only touchdown from the Longhorns was a defensive touchdown late in the game to keep the hopes alive.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again

The Texas Longhorns once again scored just three points in the second half. Unlike previous games, that was the entirety of the offensive output and Texas fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10. It felt like a repeat of nearly every Texas close loss of the last two seasons, with...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas

The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU gamethread

In the most important game of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure on the Forty Acres, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
FORT WORTH, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas falls back out of AP Top 25 after loss to TCU

The Texas Longhorns’ (6-4, 4-3) return to the AP Top 25 lasted just one week, as the Horns are back on the outside looking in after their 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after previously sitting at No. 18.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU

The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Survey Results: Texas fans confident heading into showdown against No. TCU

Big win? Yes. The biggest? Mehhhh. That’s how Texas Longhorns fans felt after Steve Sarkisian and the Horns held off Kansas State to win 34-27 in Manhattan. It snapped Sark’s losing streak on the road and gifted Texas a huge win and kept their hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship alive.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition

The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Roundtable: Can Texas limit Sonny Dykes and the explosive TCU offense?

Ugly or not, Texas secured their first road win of the year against Kansas State in a hold-your-breath 34-27 finish. Let’s start with the good. Why did Saturday’s win encourage you?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Because Texas did something they haven’t really been able to do over the...
AUSTIN, TX

