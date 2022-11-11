Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time set for No. 18 Texas vs. Baylor
On Nov. 25, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns will kick off against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Central on either ABC or ESPN, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. Following this weekend’s games, the network will be determined. In the all-time...
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Steve Sarkisian’s weekly press conference
The Texas Longhorns faced a must-win game against the TCU Horned Frogs. The defense got the message, but the offense was unable to do its part, with the Longhorns managing just three points in the contest. The only touchdown from the Longhorns was a defensive touchdown late in the game to keep the hopes alive.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: The Big 12 is two weird weeks away from being completely bowl eligible
There’s a possibility, however slight, that the entire Big 12 will be bowl eligible this season. This is more fun than talking about the Texas Longhorns’ loss, right?. Anyway, here’s the news. WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS. Austin American-Statesman: Texas falls behind in...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Historically-bad Texas offense squanders an elite defensive performance against TCU
After the last 12 seasons, it was improbable that the Texas Longhorns would find a new way to notch a frustrating loss, but with a 17-10 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, they accomplished just that. With questions arising all week about how the Texas defense could slow down one...
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Longhorns’ offense falters, TCU wins again
The Texas Longhorns once again scored just three points in the second half. Unlike previous games, that was the entirety of the offensive output and Texas fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10. It felt like a repeat of nearly every Texas close loss of the last two seasons, with...
Burnt Orange Nation
Kickoff time, TV set and odds released for No. 18 Texas at Kansas
The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 18 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence will kick off at 2:30 p.m. Central on FS1 the Big 12 Conference announced on Saturday. On Sunday, the Longhorns opened as favorites over the Jayhawks with the...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU gamethread
In the most important game of Steve Sarkisian’s tenure on the Forty Acres, the No. 18 Texas Longhorns host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC and this is your gamethread.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls back out of AP Top 25 after loss to TCU
The Texas Longhorns’ (6-4, 4-3) return to the AP Top 25 lasted just one week, as the Horns are back on the outside looking in after their 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after previously sitting at No. 18.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video for high-stakes conference matchup with TCU
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns are back home for the first time in nearly a month, and meeting them at DKR will be the undefeated, No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs. It’s a matchup that has massive implications on Texas’ Big 12 title dreams and the overall trajectory of the season. But high-stakes games like this are why you come to Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Texas fans confident heading into showdown against No. TCU
Big win? Yes. The biggest? Mehhhh. That’s how Texas Longhorns fans felt after Steve Sarkisian and the Horns held off Kansas State to win 34-27 in Manhattan. It snapped Sark’s losing streak on the road and gifted Texas a huge win and kept their hopes of reaching the Big 12 Championship alive.
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU edition
The stage was set Saturday night for the No. 18 Texas Longhorns to grab a season-defining win against the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs and for head coach Steve Sarkisian to stamp a signature win as head coach of the Longhorns to his coaching resume. And with the second largest crowd in DKR history, College GameDay in tow, and a primetime slot on ABC broadcasting this game, it was more than just the Eyes of Texas that were watching this game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Roundtable: Can Texas limit Sonny Dykes and the explosive TCU offense?
Ugly or not, Texas secured their first road win of the year against Kansas State in a hold-your-breath 34-27 finish. Let’s start with the good. Why did Saturday’s win encourage you?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - Because Texas did something they haven’t really been able to do over the...
Comments / 0