James Monroe High School speaks with local Veterans

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS) – James Monroe High School took the time today to speak with local veterans on their life stories.

James Monroe High School students spoke with veterans in small groups from World War 2, Korea, Vietnam, the Cold War, Desert Storm and much more.

Senior, Harrison Teschendorf says he really appreciated his conversations with local vets and what advice they had to give.

“One thing I know that they all have in common is they all share from those experiences, it gives them more discipline with their life and it changes them to be a much better individual in their own life.” Harrison Teschendorf

The American Legion Post 145 also gave out flags and flag holders to different classrooms today in honor of Veterans Day.

