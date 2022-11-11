Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
Related
Support services move Independence couple into recovery shelter
Any Lengths Recovery Support Service provides crucial services to people experiencing homelessness, especially amid colder and dangerous temperatures.
LJWORLD
Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director
Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
Kansas family feeds neighbors in need
The brisk air Sunday morning wasn’t the only shock to the McIntyre family. Yet again, they awoke to find the community pantry at the end of their Leavenworth home's drive empty.
lawrencekstimes.com
KU faculty, academic staff announce unionization effort
Faculty and staff members at the University of Kansas have formed a union that will represent more than 1,500 of their colleagues at both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, organizing group American Federation of Teachers announced in a press release Monday. Called the United Academics of the University of Kansas,...
Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence city leaders discuss concerns after developer withdraws rezoning request for duplex project
The most recent infill development project to go through City Hall will likely not be the last to raise protests from neighbors, and commissioners on both sides of the vote hope the city’s development code update, which began recently, will result in a better process in the future. Last...
fox4kc.com
Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner
GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a brewery
Kansas City Water Department building.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1904, the Kansas City Water Department was constructed. In 1994, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
jimmycsays.com
Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars
Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
lawrencekstimes.com
Photos: Lawrence community gathers to honor veterans in parade
Despite freezing temperatures, Lawrence community members gathered on Massachusetts Street to honor veterans in the annual parade, which made a return Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus. The parade’s board of directors selected Warren Corman, of Lawrence, as the grand marshal for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade. He’s a...
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
Kansas City Council move highlights sovereign immunity limits
A move by the Kansas City City Council Thursday night is giving us new insight into how the city could be trying to settle lawsuits from the fatal fire truck crash on December 15, 2021.
Safety concerns lead Hogan Prep to temporarily close doors
Hogan Preparatory Academy is on the brink of closure after the Missouri Charter School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school.
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
bluevalleypost.com
Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood
The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
Kansas City weighs in on student loan forgiveness block
A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with student loan debt relief.
There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC
Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
southernillinoisnow.com
Kansas elementary school temporarily closes due to rise in respiratory illnesses
(KANSAS CITY) — An elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas, has become one of the latest to temporarily close due to a surge in respiratory illnesses among students and staff. Christ the King Catholic School closed for three days starting Wednesday “due to illness,” including flu and RSV (respiratory...
Comments / 2