Lawrence, KS

Just Food selects Lawrence native as next permanent executive director

Just Food’s board of directors has selected a Lawrence native as the food bank’s new executive director, the nonprofit announced in a news release Friday morning. Brett Hartford, scheduled to begin on Dec. 5, will return to the community after 10 years working for nonprofit City Relief in New York City.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

KU faculty, academic staff announce unionization effort

Faculty and staff members at the University of Kansas have formed a union that will represent more than 1,500 of their colleagues at both the Lawrence and Edwards campuses, organizing group American Federation of Teachers announced in a press release Monday. Called the United Academics of the University of Kansas,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Changes made to Lawrence-run homeless camp after public outcry

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence announced that changes have been made to a controversial homeless camp on Thursday. The city announced via social media that two changes have been made to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. First, a fence has been added to provide both wind screening and visual screening from nearby […]
LAWRENCE, KS
fox4kc.com

Overland Park shoppers pay it forward to Northland shop owner

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Two best friends from Overland Park travel to the Northland every week to shop at The Resale Shop. The Resale Shop is run by the all-volunteer, non-profit, Assistance League of Kansas City. “They have great stuff, good prices and they’re so enthusiastic,” Carol VanZandt said....
GLADSTONE, MO
jimmycsays.com

Dominic Biscari’s wild, deadly ride is going to cost Kansas City millions of dollars

Step by step and day by day, the Dominic Biscari case is becoming the city of Kansas City’s worst nightmare. The Kansas City Star reported today that survivors of three people killed in a horrible fire-truck crash last Dec. 15 have filed a lawsuit contending that the city is liable for an arbitration award of $32.4 million that a Jackson County Circuit Court judge approved on Nov. 1.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Photos: Lawrence community gathers to honor veterans in parade

Despite freezing temperatures, Lawrence community members gathered on Massachusetts Street to honor veterans in the annual parade, which made a return Saturday morning after a two-year hiatus. The parade’s board of directors selected Warren Corman, of Lawrence, as the grand marshal for the 2022 Lawrence Veterans Day Parade. He’s a...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Kansas City’s Rockhill Grille now open in Leawood

The Rockhill Grille neighbors women’s clothing store Evereve on the east side of the shopping center. The space now occupied by the Rockhill Grille previously housed Spanish restaurant La Bodega. The Rockhill Grille in Leawood is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. What’s on the...
LEAWOOD, KS
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO

