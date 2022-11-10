Read full article on original website
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red
(RTTNews) - The China stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday. The global...
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Rose as Much as 8.4% Today
Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) enjoyed a good day on Monday. The stock rose by as much as 8.4% before its gains moderated -- it closed the session up by 3.1%. Investors somewhat appreciated the way Silvergate Capital distanced itself from last week's meltdown of crypto-trading exchange FTX. So what. In...
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.60, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Heading into today, shares of the fuel cell...
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
Soft Start Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive finished through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 7,020-point plateau and it may see additional selling pressure on Tuesday.
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by losses in mining and energy stocks amid weaker commodity prices. Traders also remain cautious amid concerns about the outlook for interest rate hikes.
Why Chinese Stocks Alibaba, Kanzhun, and Full Truck Alliance Were Surging Today
Shares of many Chinese stocks -- among them, Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ), and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) -- were up strongly Monday even as U.S. indices were down. Those three stocks were trading higher by 1.9%, 6.4%, and 10.7%, respectively, as of 1:24 p.m. ET. The broad...
Taiwan Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, surging 670 points or 5.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,170-point plateau although the rally may stall on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower,...
Financial Sector Update for 11/14/2022: BITF,BITF.TO,VOYA,MPC,SCHW,OZK
Financial stocks continued to lose more ground Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.8% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 1.0% in late trade. The Philadelphia Housing Index and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) both were slipping 2.2%. Bitcoin was rising 1.4%...
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $164.50, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Coming into today, shares of the discount...
Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Marvell Technology (MRVL) closed at $43.16, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares of...
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.53, moving +0.97% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of...
