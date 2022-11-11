Calling all sharpshooters. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants qualified hunters to shoot elk in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuges in the San Luis Valley next year. The elk dispersal project is slated to kick off in February of 2023 and aims to curb overpopulations of the iconic animal. A similar program was used from 2009 to 2011 in Rocky Mountain national Park, which now has appropriate levels of elk. Colorado has the largest elk herd in the world with 300,000 animals.

