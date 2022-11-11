ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KTVZ

Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions

Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ War Stories: Michael Hudson

A calming voice in chaos — and just being the person someone needs. That’s been the lifelong goal of Michael Hudson. He’s carried that message with him through the Marine Corps, the Oregon National Guard and now the Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office. This is his War...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. They are asking donations of the following:. 25 Turkeys. 15 Hams. 50 pounds of green beans. 100 pounds of...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash

A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge

Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Chance for snow headed into the weekend

Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested

A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
SISTERS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested

A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking

A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Madras man struck and killed on Highway 26

A 70-year-old Madras man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Oregon State Police say that at approximately 7:23 pm, troopers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash on Highway 26 in Madras. According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon Chevrolet Impala driven by a Warm...
MADRAS, OR

