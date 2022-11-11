Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire showcases hobbies, creativity and inventions
Saturday was the second day of the second annual Central Oregon Maker Faire at the First Interstate Bank Expo Center in Redmond, which continues through Sunday. There were 30 exhibitors showcasing their passions, hoping to inspire others. For example, people got to see a sauerkraut making station, fiber-spinning, and The Environmental Center making smoothies on a bike.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ War Stories: Michael Hudson
A calming voice in chaos — and just being the person someone needs. That’s been the lifelong goal of Michael Hudson. He’s carried that message with him through the Marine Corps, the Oregon National Guard and now the Deschutes County Sheriff’S Office. This is his War...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Old Fashion Christmas takes over Deschutes County Expo Center
The Deschutes County Expo Center welcomed a taste of the Holidays this weekend. It was the 8th year for the Old Fashion Christmas event on Saturday and Sunday, which included more than 100 artists and crafters, food, a coloring contest, and of course, Santa Claus. “A lot of the extra...
centraloregondaily.com
Shepherd’s House seeking food donations for its Thanksgiving feast
Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to help them with food donations as they hope to feed hundreds of people in need a Thanksgiving feast with all the trimmings. They are asking donations of the following:. 25 Turkeys. 15 Hams. 50 pounds of green beans. 100 pounds of...
‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash
A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves Bend native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Hundreds of families come to the Fill Your Pantry event to stock up on bulk, locally grown items
The Deschutes County Fairgrounds was busy on Saturday. The Fill Your Pantry event took over the OSU-Extension parking lot. Hundreds of families came, with wagons and carts in tow. It was a chance for people to stock up at bulk discount prices on locally grown items -- from vegetables to fruits to even flowers.
centraloregondaily.com
Workshop aims to freshen up snow enthusiast’s safety knowledge
Dozens braved snowy conditions Saturday morning to sit inside and learn about snow safety. The Central Oregon Avalanche Center (COAC) held their annual Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop at COCC in Bend. COAC is a non-profit group working to educate those skiing and riding in the backcountry. Topics at the...
Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk
If you want to restock your pantry and stock up on plenty of locally grown food, there's a Fill your Pantry event on Saturday in Redmond. The post Saturday’s Fill Your Pantry event gives Central Oregonians a chance to buy locally grown items in bulk appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Chance for snow headed into the weekend
Happy Friday, and to all of our great veterans - THANK YOU for your service!. We're seeing a 40 percent chance of snow Friday, with partly cloudy skies. Winds are coming out of the southeast under 10 MPH -- however, a system off the Pacific is headed toward Central Oregon, and it's carrying snow and rain with it.
centraloregondaily.com
Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested
A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
KTVZ
C.O. drug agents, DCSO deputies arrest Sisters man, alleged fentanyl, meth trafficker in Hwy. 20 traffic stop
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Drug detectives and Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Sisters man Friday morning suspected of fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking and arrested him on drugged driving and possession charges, seizing fake pharmaceutical tablets and a package of meth. The arrest of the 46-year-old Sisters resident...
Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass
A Salem man was killed Friday night when he lost control of his car on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and collided with a La Pine man’s oncoming pickup truck, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post Salem man killed in crash on icy Highway 58 near Willamette Pass appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Police: Bend man who fired shot into ground during argument arrested
A Bend man was arrested Sunday after witnesses reportedly said he fired a shot into the ground during an argument with another person. Bend Police say it happened around 4:13 p.m. at Clausen Drive and Grandview Drive near Highway 97 just north of Bend. According to the victim and witnesses,...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend man arrested, suspected of cocaine trafficking
A Bend man arrested Sunday morning, accused of trafficking cocaine into Central Oregon. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Benny Garcia, 35, was arrested following a traffic stop in La Pine around 12:21 a.m. Sunday. CODE said Garcia imported cocaine from the southern California area into central Oregon,...
centraloregondaily.com
Madras man struck and killed on Highway 26
A 70-year-old Madras man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday evening. Oregon State Police say that at approximately 7:23 pm, troopers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian crash on Highway 26 in Madras. According to a preliminary investigation, a maroon Chevrolet Impala driven by a Warm...
Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument
A 27-year-old Bend man was arrested late Sunday afternoon, accused of firing a shot into the ground after getting into an argument with another man, police said. The post Bend man arrested, accused of firing shot into ground after getting in argument appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP identifies victim of Hwy. 26 fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras
The cause of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash that closed U.S. Highway 26 in Madras for about four hours Saturday night remains under investigation, Oregon State Police said Monday. The post OSP identifies victim of Hwy. 26 fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0