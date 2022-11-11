Read full article on original website
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
People Are Least Crazy and Live Longest in This State
Ah, that elusive thing called happiness. Where can we get it?. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
McDonald's Menu 'McHack' Shows a Way to Get a Cheap McMeal
With inflation sending the cost of both groceries and eating out to new heights, more people who may have otherwise gone somewhere else are turning to fast food as the cheapest available option. PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are available for adoption in Butts County. Looking for that purrfect fur baby...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Work underway on roundabout at Hub Junction
COVINGTON — Work on the roundabout at the Hub Junction in eastern Newton County is underway. The project will replace the four-way stop at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and Ga. Highway 11. The project contract was awarded to Pittman Construction Company earlier this fall. The $3.93 million...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Mississippi State Halftime Report
Georgia couldn't have gotten off to a better start in the game, forcing a three and out on defense and then immediately driving 73 yards to go up 7-0 with a Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers touchdown pass. After trading a couple of punts, Mississippi State turned the ball over...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Has a Major Flaw That Could Haunt Them Down the Stretch
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs clinched the SEC East after defeating Mississippi State last night by a score of 45-19 on the road. The Bulldogs dominated their opponent in nearly every statistical category with the exception on their 2 turnovers to State's 0. Georgia has been notorious this year for...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State
Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach. The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Falls to Wake Forest 71-81
It was a sloppy road loss for the Georgia Bulldogs Friday night as they fell to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 71-81 loss to Wake Forest. Georgia trailed for the majority of the game, but did show some fight near the end of the second half. The Demon...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Final Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with Mississippi State
Georgia will be taking on Mississippi State out in Starkville, MS this Saturday at 7 PM. Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated with the No. 1 ranking and are just one win away from clinching a division title this season. Mike Leach is in the midst of his third...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Archer Aviation announces $118 million plant at Covington airport
COVINGTON — Archer Aviation Inc. has announced plans to construct a state-of-the art electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufacturing facility on 96 acres adjacent to Covington Municipal Airport. The company has pledged to invest $118 million over 10 years and create 1,000 jobs manufacturing aircraft designed for urban air mobility.
Comments / 0