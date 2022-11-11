ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yakima City Council Talks About New Aquatic Center

The Yakima City Council meets on Tuesday with a relatively short agenda. The council will hold a public hearing on the 2023-24 Preliminary Biennial Budget and talk about the formation of a committee to talk about the proposed Martin Luther King Jr. Aquatic Center. Earlier this year the city received $1 million from the state to help fund the project. Many people for years have wanted a new pool at the park.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday

A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

IN BASKET: Yakima Federal’s Macias joins housing nonprofit’s board

Derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors. Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

UPDATED: Yakima County general election results 2022

Further election results are coming in for Yakima County races. These numbers will be updated. Yakima County Proposition No. 1, Emergency Service Levies Shall the County of Yakima be authorized to continue to impose regular tax levies of twenty-five cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation (.25/$1,000.00) beginning January 1, 2024, and ending December 31, 2029, the proceeds to be used to provide emergency medical services, according to RCW 84.52.069?
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima seeking tree donations for downtown holiday festivities

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima and the Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) are asking residents to consider donating a tree from their property for holiday decorating in downtown Yakima. Residents can nominate the tree from their property for the Community Christmas Tree by calling 509-575-6040. To be eligible for...
YAKIMA, WA
KING-5

Yakama Nation wants nearby state park to recognize ‘dark’ history

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — Washington state’s website for Fort Simcoe State Park highlights the military history of the park 30 miles southeast of Yakima. “Fort Simcoe is one of the few remaining pre-Civil War forts in the west. Military history buffs should put it on their bucket lists,” reads the state’s webpage for the park, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Court orders charges dismissed in Yakima against two deemed incompetent

Two men, including one accused of stabbing a Yakima County corrections officer in the neck, have had their assault charges dismissed without prejudice. Yakima County Superior Court judges ordered Patrick Joseph Lennartz and Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera into a civil commitment review after finding they were incompetent to stand trial. The...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Englewood Ave and N 40th Ave in Yakima closed to repairs and improvements

YAKIMA, Wash.- After minor leakage on the 50-year-old reservoir in Yakima, the city of Yakima is beginning repairs on Monday. Over the past several years, the piping and fixtures in the reservoir have started to deteriorate. Work is expected to be done by early March, the hours will be Monday...
YAKIMA, WA
KXL

Police Chief In Washington State City Fired

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) – Officials say a police chief in central Washington has been fired and a police commander placed on leave amid an investigation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said Monday that Sunnyside Police Chief Albert Escalera was fired. Alba cited crime, shootings by...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stretch of 6th Ave to close in Yakima for Veterans Day parade

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Avenue from 6th Avenue to 6th Street will be closed to traffic for a few hours on Friday, November, 11, for Veterans Day. The closure will be in effect from 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. as the Yakima community honors its Veterans with a parade. Drivers are...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in September shooting in Yakima charged with first-degree assault

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with two counts of first-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting at an East E Street home. LaJuan Fonta Allen, 37, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm based on his prior felony convictions. Prosecutors allege that Allen fired multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Sunnyside Police Chief Fired

(Sunnyside, WA) -- The City of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera. In a press release, the city cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, and reports of misconduct from within the department. “I have not come to this decision lightly, but ultimately believe my decision best serves the interests of...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Roger and Carmen Althoff, U.S. Army

Roger and Carmen Althoff of Zillah are retired U.S. Army RNs, Desert Storm veterans and life members of the VFW #379 Yakima. Roger entered the Army in 1971 as a combat medic as his draft number was up. He graduated from the Student Army Nurse Program at the University of Washington and was commissioned to Army Nurse Corps in 1976.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Chiawana rolls past Sunnyside to advance in 4A state playoffs

PASCO, Wash.- Saturday afternoon, Chiawana faced an early 7-0 deficit to Sunnyside, and then rattled off 42 straight points to take a commanding lead over the Grizzlies en route to a 49-20 win. Senior Ian Mohl led the way for Chiawana rushing. He scored the Riverhawks' first two touchdowns on...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Thousands of Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilize at Yakima Training Center

For the first time in more than two years, Washington Army National Guard soldiers mobilized from across the state to train, run and build team spirit. More than 3,700 members of the National Guard came together at the Yakima Training Center over the weekend for the inaugural Rainier Stampede. The gathering, held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, featured a 5K run, leadership training and a large-scale barbecue.
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day

One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
YAKIMA, WA

