Three local business leaders honored at Boots ‘n Bling Gala
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One individual and two companies, all with a long history in business and in the city, were awarded by Laredo Economic Development Corporation during the Boots ‘n Bling Gala event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Dennis Nixon, Richer...
Photos: Veterans Day Parade rolls through Laredo streets
This Veterans Day, local veterans gathered at St. Peter's Plaza Friday as they were honored with a parade. UISD and LISD schools and other organizations celebrated the bravery and the sacrifices of these patriotic heroes during the event.
Veterans honored, share their message at Laredo College
During an event recognizing Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu at Laredo College -- a Laredoan who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War I in France -- local veterans and those across the country were honored for their sacrifice and duty to the United States of America.
Photos: Laredo businesses recognized at Boots N' Bling Gala
A group of Laredo businesses were recognized at the Laredo Economic Develop Corporation's annual Boots N' Bling gala. The Economic Development Industry Awards, or EDIs, are awarded every year by the LEDC in order to recognize local business icons that have heavily contributed to the economic well-being of Laredo and the Webb County region.
Laredo Bed & Breakfast featured in Texas Monthly
A Laredo bed-and-breakfast has been prominently featured in Texas Monthly, with the magazine recounting the history of the home and its renovation in its November 2022 issue. The article primarily tells the story of the the Gonzalez family, who purchased the home from Laredo ISD in 2019. The school district had previously used the building as a cafeteria, event center and library for the Vidal M Treviño Magnet School.
Young artists called to participate in Holiday Card Contest
Region One continues its traditions as it invites all students from Kinder to 12th grade to participate in its annual holiday card contest. This is done with the objective to portray and share with others the holiday celebration with the unique South Texas region style while also showing the talent and creativity of the young artists of Laredo and the area.
TAMIU concert to feature world-acclaimed percussionist
Globally-acclaimed percussionist and longtime member of NBC's Saturday Night Live Valerie Dee Naranjo will be the featured artist at Texas A&M International University's Percussion Ensemble Fall Concert Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Center for the Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall. Naranjo, TAMIU's Artist in Residence, is...
Laredo's city manager search continues
The City of Laredo’s search for a permanent city manager is expected to eclipse one year according to a recently released timeline as Strategic Government Resources will present finalists to City Council in either late January or early February 2023. The permanent city manger position has been vacant since...
Rio Bravo leadership excited to be back in office, has big plans
Some familiar faces will continue to remain in the municipal government for the City of Rio Bravo, as its current mayor and one of the city commissioners was reelected into office with one newcomer entering the city government ranks. The races in the City of Rio Bravo were almost all...
El Cenizo resoundingly elects the 'Wonder Women' into office
After a court ruled the City of El Cenizo must have elections this year -- not allowing incumbents to remain in their positions through next year -- election results saw all challengers win in landslide victories as the area has its "Wonder Women" set to take office. The mayoral race...
Plans announced for Mobile Health Clinic Village
In a partnership between the City of Laredo Health Department, the Laredo Health Coalition, the Laredo Specialty Hospital and Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital, plans were announced Thursday, Nov. 10 for an upcoming Mobile Health Clinic Village. The Mobile Health Clinic Village will be held Friday, Nov. 18. It will provide various...
Dog reunited with Laredo owners nearly 10 years later
After losing their pet, one local family has finally found their loved one close to a decade later. Following nine and a half years of being without their dog, a family received a call by a local veterinary clinic that shared the surprising news that their dog had been found. A Good Samaritan saw the animal and took her to the vet’s office to see if it had a rightful owner.
Cold front dropping temperature in Laredo
A cold front passing through Texas is bringing cold weather to Laredo with temperatures expected to drop below 50 degrees early Sunday morning. Following a week with temperatures routinely in the 80s and 90s, Laredo is expected to have just one day reaching 70 degrees for the next week. After...
