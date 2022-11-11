Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set
The Kentucky Wildcats’ regular-season finale comes next week vs. the Louisville Cardinals. On Monday, the SEC announced game times and TV channel designations for that week, which will see the Cats and Cards face off on the SEC Network at 3 pm ET. This year’s edition of the Governor’s...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State viewing info, what to watch for, odds and predictions
Through two regular season games, the Kentucky Wildcats have looked impressive, but they will have their first real test on Tuesday as they take on the Michigan State Spartans in the Champions Classic. This season the Spartans don’t have the usual ranking by their name, but don’t be fooled as...
aseaofblue.com
Will Levis and coordinators discuss Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
Saturday was a lackluster performance and that is a complete understatement. We saw another complete breakdown from both sides of the ball. So after the game myself and other media members talk to both coordinators and the Will Levis. Will Levis. Rich Scangarello. Brad White. The Cats will clearly struggle...
aseaofblue.com
DJ Wagner deciding today at 3 pm ET
According to 247 Sports’ Travis Branham, Dajuan ‘DJ’ Wagner will announce his college decision today at 3 pm ET. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi adds that the decision will be announced on ESPN’s social media account. Wagner is officially down to the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt college football 2022 live stream (11/12) How to watch online, odds, TV info, time
The Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC football 2022 action Saturday, November 12, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The game will be live streamed via fubo TV. No. 24 Kentucky is 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the SEC this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-6, 0-5. The Wildcats won...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football: Beat the Commodores Edition
Good morning, BBN! I don’t know what the weather is like around you, but I woke up to a winter wonderland here in Southern Indiana. The grass is covered in snow and the flurries are steadily coming down. While it’s very pretty, I wasn’t quite ready for this. I was hoping that Fall could hang on for a few more weeks but, alas, here we are with winter firmly making its debut. My kids are already out playing in the snow.
aseaofblue.com
Mark Stoops recaps Vanderbilt
A terrible day in Lexington is an understatement. Kentucky Wildcats fans witnessed an all systems failure as the Cats lost 24-21 to Vanderbilt. The Cats looked rough from start to finish as Vandy snapped their 26 game conference losing streak. The Cats trailed most of the game until two late...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari gives positive update on Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins
As the Kentucky Wildcats get set to face Michigan State in Tuesday’s Champions Classic, the biggest storyline in Lexington involves the health of Oscar Tshiebwe. The reigning National Player of the Year is still working his way back from knee surgery that has kept the senior forward out of game action for the last month.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt game thread and pregame reading
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv. It was an ugly one...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky beats Duquesne: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Duquesne Dukes on Friday night by a score of 77-52. The Cats came out active on the defensive end despite the offense looking a bit less efficient. While Kentucky wasn't bad by any means in the first half, things did look a bit more stagnant, and they weren't exactly scoring at will, taking a 38-22 lead into the half.
aseaofblue.com
November College Basketball Roundup #1
Greetings, BBN! College basketball and your Kentucky Wildcats have returned to the hardwood as heated buildings and arenas beckon denizens of November-chilled campuses. In this roundup we’ll look at this week’s action so far, including UK’s fun opening win over Howard, Boards on the High Seas, as well as several upsets and almost upsets across the D1 landscape, preview some fun matchups this weekend including Kentucky vs the Du(ke)quesne Duke(s) (not that Duke), and talk about whatever else is cool in hoops including but not limited to hot seats, cattle drives, Eric Musselman, bulldog combat techniques, and orange things that are orange. Let’s get rolling:
aseaofblue.com
Highlights, box score and MVP from Wildcats’ win over Dukes
The Kentucky Wildcats’ swarming defense made up for their sloppy offense on Friday night as the Wildcats held on to defeat the Duquesne Dukes, 77-52. The competition was hefty early on but Kentucky pulled away in the final 10 minutes with a 31-17 run. Giveaways were an issue for...
aseaofblue.com
Bodies on the Floor
Kentucky defeated Duquesne by a final score of 77-52 at Rupp Arena to climb to 2-0 on the season. It was a good night and if you were watching closely, you may have witnessed what may the key to the entire season for the University of Kentucky. The details are...
aseaofblue.com
John Calipari recaps Kentucky’s win over Duquesne
The Kentucky Wildcats’ second game of the season took place Friday night, and it ended with a 77-52 win over the Duquesne Dukes. The Wildcats were once against without Oscar Tshiebwe and Daimion Collins but did have Sahvir Wheeler back. He finished with 11 points, 11 assist and 6 rebounds in just 27 minutes of play. He also finished with a team high +/- of 32 with next closet Cat at +20.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Cathryn Brown Signs With the University of Kentucky
Before a large crowd of friends and family Saturday, Cathryn Brown signed her letter of intent to play golf at the University of Kentucky. She called it a dream come true in this YSE interview.
fox56news.com
WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights – Playoffs, Round 2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — High school football is back in the Commonwealth, and the FOX 56 Sports team has you covered with highlights all across central Kentucky!. Tune in to Home Team Friday Night every week on FOX 56 News at 10 p.m. to see your favorite teams in action.
Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
fox56news.com
Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington
Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
WKYT 27
Kentucky hospitals seeing surge of RSV patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are seeing an increased number of r-s-v cases. RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be dangerous in some children, especially in infants. “The thing with infants is they can’t communicate with you. They can’t tell you if they’re feeling bad if...
WKYT 27
Lexington couple loses everything in fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple is without a home after their trailer caught fire Saturday. It happened just after 11 a.m. off Winchester Road behind the Sportsman Motel. According to the couple the fire started after their dog knocked a candle over onto the bed. The fire quickly...
