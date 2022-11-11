GAMEDAY INFO: Raiders host Blackman in second round of the playoffs Friday. Ticket info and everything else you need to know.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Basketball season begins this week with flurry of games
It’s time to hit the hardwood. Coffee County Central Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball teams hit the floor this week and the schedule gets busy in a hurry for both teams. The Red Raiders will host a boys only game Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. against Boyd Buchanan.
Historical Season comes to an end for Coffee County after a Classic with Blackman
In a classic, the Coffee County Red Raiders and Blackman Blaze went back and forth like two heavyweight fighters on Friday night in the 2nd round of the TSSAA Class 6-A playoffs. The homestanding Raiders would strike first as Tristan Galy scored on a 6-yard run in the first and...
atozsports.com
Comment from Shane Beamer suggests South Carolina will struggle against Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Columbia this upcoming weekend to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks. And it could be another blowout win for the Vols. Tennessee appears to be back on track after a dominating 66-24 win against the Missouri Tigers. South Carolina, meanwhile, has lost two of...
atozsports.com
There was a major separator between Hendon Hooker and another Heisman candidate on Saturday
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a hit last week against the Georgia Bulldogs. Hooker passed for 195 yards and an interception (along with just 17 rushing yards) against the Bulldogs’ dominant defense. The Greensboro, NC native, however, got back on track this week...
GoColumbialions.com
Vanderbilt Comes Back to Spoil Women’s Basketball’s Home Opener, 74-63
NEW YORK – After a historic season in 2021-22 that ended with a trip to the Ivy League Tournament Title game and WNIT Quarterfinals, coach Megan Griffith felt like her veteran team was resting on its laurels from last March. Kaitlyn Davis had a career-high 24 points and added...
atozsports.com
How one play against Missouri showed how that Tennessee’s Josh Heupel is an elite head coach
No one needs to convince anyone that Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is elite. Heupel has taken Tennessee from 3-7 in 2020 (Jeremy Pruitt’s final season as the program’s head coach) to 9-1 this season and on the cusp of the College Football Playoff in an incredibly short amount of time.
wilsonpost.com
Superspeedway’s June Cup race moves to prime time
GLADEVILLE -- Nashville Superspeedway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series race will be run in prime time under the stars. NASCAR has announced the starting times for next season’s 36 races, and NSS’s June 25th Ally 400 is assigned a 6 p.m. kickoff. The track’s past two Cup races started in mid-afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark Stoops' worst loss? Kentucky head coach getting blasted after home upset against Vanderbilt
Mark Stoops and Kentucky entered Saturday as the No. 24 team in the College Football Playoff standings. The Wildcats welcomed Vanderbilt, a team they had beaten 6 times in a row, to Kroger Field. The Commodores hadn’t won an SEC game in 26 attempts. That streak is now over...
1029thebuzz.com
Murfreesboro Lottery Player Won $800,000!
A very lucky resident in The Boro played the “Tennessee Cash” game and won $800k!!. The winning ticket was bought at Publix located at 3415 Memorial Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The prize has yet to be claimed, so the big winner’s identity continues to be unknown.
Café Momentum restaurant coming to Nashville in 2023; how it’s already changing lives of justice-involved youth
Cafe Momentum has impacted the lives of several Nashville teens involved in the juvenile justice system, and now the nonprofit restaurant is expected to have a more permanent home in the area next year.
wgnsradio.com
Winning Powerball Ticket from Murfreesboro
The biggest Powerball jackpot of all time has finally been won by a lucky Californian. They're now a multi-billionaire. But there were also several Tennessee winners, including one from Murfreesboro. The local purchased their ticket at the Speedway on Church Street and won 50-thousand dollars. A Chattanooga player that matched five numbers walked away with 500-thousand bucks.
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
WSMV
Juvenile hit by car in Bellevue area
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Old Hickory Boulevard in the Bellevue area on Sunday evening. Officers at the scene said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and is expected to recover. No further information...
Take my breath away...Overlooks in Middle Tennessee!
Sometimes I am just in need of some air and a beautiful view. I don't want to work too hard for it and I want to just sit down, enjoy the silence and stare off for as far as I can see. Have you ever been there?! Well, look no further because below I have listed my top 3 favorite overlooks that I go to in Middle Tennesse!
mtsunews.com
￼MTSU band makes history with Space Force anthem performance
Middle Tennessee State University became the first collegiate marching band to perform the anthem of the U.S. Space Force, the newest military branch established in 2019 as a part of the U.S. Air Force. The Space Force officially adopted “Semper Supra,” written by MTSU adjunct songwriting professor Jamie Teachenor, in...
Powerball Winners Reported in Murfreesboro and Mt. Juliet
STATEWIDE – The captivating world-record Powerball jackpot run ended with a single ticket holder in California matching all six numbers drawn to win the $2.04 billion jackpot. Here in Tennessee, 194,528 winning Powerball tickets of various prize levels were sold, as well as an additional 29,076 Powerball Double Play...
wgnsradio.com
Saturday Car Fire To The Bone In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) A Saturday afternoon (11/12/2022) car fire in Smyrna shutdown southbound lanes of Lowry Street. When units of the Smyrna Fire Department arrived on-the-scene, grey 4-door Nissan was a total loss. The padding and covers of the seats were burned to the springs. In fact, all of the car's...
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
thunder1320.com
Sewer investigation work this week in Manchester
Beginning the week of November 14, representatives from Duke’s Root Control, Inc. (Dukes) will be in your area for the purpose of evaluating the condition of the sanitary sewer system. This method of testing requires representatives from Dukes to access manholes located within the Right-of-Way and/or utility easements, including...
Fireball lights up the sky over Middle Tennessee Tuesday night
If you were outside Tuesday night around 9 p.m., you wouldn't have been able to miss it — a very bright meteor falling across the sky and ending in a bright flash.
