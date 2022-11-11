Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Top Gun: Maverick Copyright Lawsuit Moves Forward
A copyright lawsuit against Paramount survived a potential dismissal on Thursday. The lawsuit, which comes from the heirs to the author of a 1983 magazine story that the original Top Gun was based on, accuses Paramount of illegally shutting them out of the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount moved...
Judge denies Elizabeth Holmes' request for new trial
Elizabeth Holmes, 38, was found guilty in January of one charge of conspiracy and three charges of fraud after a jury found she criminally deceived investors.
Illegal immigrant named in July 4 Virginia mass shooting plot sentenced for re-entering US illegally
An illegal immigrant named in a July 4 mass shooting plot in Virginia was sentenced to 5.5 months in prison for re-entering the country illegally.
Paul Haggis' ex-wife says she's afraid of Church of Scientology backlash for testifying at his trial
Paul Haggis' ex-wife Deborah Rennard testified in the filmmaker's defense on Wednesday. Rennard said she felt compelled to speak out but worried about Church of Scientology backlash. Haggis' attorneys have suggested he is being framed for becoming a vocal critic of Scientology. The ex-wife of Paul Haggis, the "Crash" director...
California mother enraged after suspect walks free: 'She punched my one-year-old daughter in the face'
Clarissa Guevara joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss an assault against her and her one-year-old daughter and Riverside County's decision to allow the suspect to walk free.
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer asked if the disgraced mogul could wear suspenders during his LA trial because his pants keep falling down
Accusers have testified about the fear they felt with Weinstein, saying that Weinstein tended to forcefully disrobe and expose himself.
Britney Spears' Dad Accused Of Contempt Of Court, Facing $20k In Sanctions
Britney Spears’ powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart accused his client’s estranged dad Jamie and the law firm representing him of intentionally seeking to disclose her private medical records to embarrass and intimidate her, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rosengart has filed a motion for...
New D.B. Cooper suspect revealed through lab analysis of skyjacker’s tie, just in time for CooperCon
This much you can say about Eric Ulis: he doesn’t give up. The true-crime investigator, who organizes the annual CooperCon in Vancouver, believed for years that a man named Sheridan Peterson was the celebrated skyjacker D.B. Cooper. He told The Oregonian/OregonLive in 2019 he was “98 percent” certain Peterson was the pseudonymous criminal who’s inspired songs, countless books and even a feature film.
Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'
Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal
After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé
The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
Savannah Chrisley Reflects On 'The Person' She 'Wants To Be' As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing For Fraud Conviction
Savannah Chrisley is striving to be the best version of herself after her parents, Todd and Julie, were found guilty of several fraud charges.“The person I want to be ❤️,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a motivational quote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10.“The best kind of people are like sunshine,” the message from author Charlotte Freeman's Momentary Happiness account began.SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION“They forgive others instead seek revenge. They are patient with your struggles. They are there for you no matter the situation. They make you feel safe,...
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets, awards $473M more to Sandy Hook families
A judge temporarily froze all assets controlled by Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over concerns he would attempt to hide money rather than pay the $1 billion he owes to families of the Sandy Hook shootings.
Area 51 Researcher Claims FBI Tore His Home Apart in ‘Humiliating’ Raid: Report
An Area 51 researcher is speaking out about how the FBI allegedly tore his two Nevada homes apart during a “humiliating” raid. According to The Sun, the Area 51 researcher, named Joerg Arnu, claimed that the FBI and U.S. Air Force raided his Las Vegas and Rachel homes and seized all his computers. Arnu notably runs the Dreamland Resort website, which is dedicated to the goings on at the military base in Nevada. However, he told the media outlet that he was subjected to a humiliating raid.
Comments / 0