California State

IGN

Top Gun: Maverick Copyright Lawsuit Moves Forward

A copyright lawsuit against Paramount survived a potential dismissal on Thursday. The lawsuit, which comes from the heirs to the author of a 1983 magazine story that the original Top Gun was based on, accuses Paramount of illegally shutting them out of the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Paramount moved...
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Dad Accused Of Contempt Of Court, Facing $20k In Sanctions

Britney Spears’ powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart accused his client’s estranged dad Jamie and the law firm representing him of intentionally seeking to disclose her private medical records to embarrass and intimidate her, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rosengart has filed a motion for...
The Oregonian

New D.B. Cooper suspect revealed through lab analysis of skyjacker’s tie, just in time for CooperCon

This much you can say about Eric Ulis: he doesn’t give up. The true-crime investigator, who organizes the annual CooperCon in Vancouver, believed for years that a man named Sheridan Peterson was the celebrated skyjacker D.B. Cooper. He told The Oregonian/OregonLive in 2019 he was “98 percent” certain Peterson was the pseudonymous criminal who’s inspired songs, countless books and even a feature film.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal

After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Lawsuit Requesting $1M of Stolen Property from His Sister’s Ex-Fiancé

The estate of Michael Jackson is calling for the return of the singer’s personal property that they say was stolen from his home shortly after he passed away. According to TMZ, the items were allegedly stolen by Jeffre Phillips in 2009 when the Beat It singer died. According to Radar Online, Phillips was formerly engaged to Jackson’s older sister, La Toya Jackson. The items have a reported worth of $1 million.
OK! Magazine

Savannah Chrisley Reflects On 'The Person' She 'Wants To Be' As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing For Fraud Conviction

Savannah Chrisley is striving to be the best version of herself after her parents, Todd and Julie, were found guilty of several fraud charges.“The person I want to be ❤️,” the 25-year-old wrote alongside a motivational quote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 10.“The best kind of people are like sunshine,” the message from author Charlotte Freeman's Momentary Happiness account began.SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION“They forgive others instead seek revenge. They are patient with your struggles. They are there for you no matter the situation. They make you feel safe,...
Outsider.com

Area 51 Researcher Claims FBI Tore His Home Apart in ‘Humiliating’ Raid: Report

An Area 51 researcher is speaking out about how the FBI allegedly tore his two Nevada homes apart during a “humiliating” raid. According to The Sun, the Area 51 researcher, named Joerg Arnu, claimed that the FBI and U.S. Air Force raided his Las Vegas and Rachel homes and seized all his computers. Arnu notably runs the Dreamland Resort website, which is dedicated to the goings on at the military base in Nevada. However, he told the media outlet that he was subjected to a humiliating raid.
