Casey Anthony Breaks Silence On What She Says Happened To Daughter Caylee In Brand New Docuseries
One of America's most infamous mothers, Casey Anthony, will break her silence on what she claims happened to her daughter, as well as her controversial 2011 murder trial and acquittal, in a brand new documentary series on PeacockTV, RadarOnline.com has learned. The three-part series, Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, will feature never-before-seen evidence from the defense team, as well as personal archives, footage, and on-camera interviews with Anthony. She was famously acquitted of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in 2011. "Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Taylor Lautner Marries Tay Dome In Romantic California Ceremony: See 1st Pics
Team Jacob fans, stand down! Taylor Lautner is officially a married man. The Twilight Hunk, 30, tied the knot with fiancée Taylor “Tay” Dome on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Epoch Estate Wines near Robles, California. The couple were seen sharing a romantic kiss in the stunning photos published by Daily Mail, which also gave fans a look at Tay’s gown. She wore a long white dress with a tulle skirt accented with floral appliqué with a sleeveless cut. She also added a traditional sheer veil. Meanwhile, Taylor was dapper in a black tuxedo.
Popculture
Justin Theroux Shares Sweet Message to Ex Jennifer Aniston About Fertility Issues
Justin Theroux is lending his support to his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. On the heels of Aniston's interview with Allure in which she spoke about fertility issues, Theroux shared a sweet message to her online, per E! News. Aniston and Theroux were married from 2015 to 2017. Even though they have gone their separate ways, they remain on good terms.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Intimate New Photo With Baby Malti & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra shared a heart-melting photo of her family of three.
‘The Challenge’ star C.T. Tamburello divorcing wife Lili after 4 years
C.T. Tamburello couldn’t master the biggest challenge of them all — marriage. The “Challenge” star filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, in a Florida court Monday after four years of marriage, court records obtained by Page Six show. Despite requesting to...
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Praises Khloe Kardashian's Look -- and She Responds
Britney Spears is a fan of Khloe Kardashian's glam team! The 40-year-old pop superstar took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise the 38-year-old reality star's recent look. "She’s the reason I crimp my hair now 💇🏼♀️ !!! How f’n hot is that … but I don’t see how hers is more puffy !!! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful !!!" Spears captioned a shot of Khloe attending Beyonce's birthday party back in September.
Aaron Carter fans harassing, scaring fiancée Melanie Martin at late star’s house
Aaron Carter’s fans have been harassing his on-again, off-again fiancée, Melanie Martin, since his death. Sources connected to Martin told TMZ Friday that she’s being harassed on social media by followers who not only blame her for loss of the “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It)” singer but also wish death upon her. It appears the constant barrage of negativity has taken a toll on the model, as she deactivated her Instagram account. The outlet also claimed fans have been showing up outside of Carter’s Lancaster, Calif., home, where he was found dead in his bathtub at age 34 on Nov. 5, and walking...
John Mayer’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait ‘Til You See The 22-Year-Old He Was Caught With!
John Mayer was just spotted with a much younger actress— Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka— and their outing has caused quite the stir on Twitter and elsewhere from fans who are wondering if the two are dating or romantically involved. Mayer, 45, and Shipka, 22, were seen by paparazzi on what appeared to be a dinner date at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant last weekend in Santa Monica, California. The idea of the “Daughters” singer possibly dating Shipka caused lots of controversy on social media, with many of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star’s fans expressing their concerns regarding their notable age gap.
papermag.com
Jonah Hill Gets Candid About Body Dysmorphia in New Netflix Doc
In a rare act of self-care, Jonah Hill announced that he will stop promoting his films due to his anxiety. This includes his newest film, Stutz, which gets to the root of Hill's anxieties and insecurities. In an open letter published via Deadline in August, Hill said, "Through this journey...
Hypebae
Hold Up Koko: Khloé Kardashian Subtly Reveals Expensive Brunette Hair Update
We’ve always known Khloé Kardashian to be a consistent blonde, so we were all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her new expensive brunette hair color. At the CFDA Fashion Awards, Khloé took to the white carpet to show off her new hair color while giving a chic sneak peek vibes in an under-boob, cut-out Laquan Smith dress. The statement dress paired very well with the subtle yet bold deep brunette hair of the star that was pulled back into a slick ballet bun. For the record, her brunette may be more of a lighter shade, as it looks as if she’s pulling off a high-shine “wet” look, so the tresses tend to appear darker because of the effect. It would also make sense for her to lift lower than her regular blonde to keep the integrity and health of her hair if she’s planning to be a dark Koko for the cooler seasonal months.
'E! News' host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals why her infant has a verified Instagram page
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about parenting her baby son Ever James, co-hosting the reboot of "E! News," her singing days in 3LW and more.
Lala Kent Confirms Don Lopez Split After Having ‘A Lot Of Fun In The Bedroom’
That was quick! After seemingly admitting she was dating model Don Lopez in early November, Lala Kent just as abruptly said it was over. “Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster,” the reality TV star, 32, said during SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Thursday, November 10. “He’s the first person I slept with since my last relationship, so I’ll always have a place in my heart for him,” she said. Per Us Weekly, she added that the hot fling was “great while it lasted.”
toofab.com
Kim Kardashian Lavishes Khloe with Praise, Says She's 'Skinnier Than Ever'
While designer Jeremy Scott tells her, "Your measurements are skinnier than the models who would do the show. You should know that — that little waist is teensy itsy bitsy." Khloe Kardashian is receiving new reactions to her weight loss. In a recent episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kim...
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Has Something to Say About Raquel Leviss’ Latest Look
As the Vanderpump Rules beauty posed in a fuchsia cutout dress, she shared what the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said about her fierce ensemble. Just in case you missed it, Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz have been heating up the headlines as of late. After Raquel was rumored to be “making out” with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ August wedding, the Vanderpump Rules castmates neither confirmed nor denied the alleged hookup, with Raquel simply stating at BravoCon 2022, “Yeah, I’m single and I’m living my life.”
Popculture
Casey Anthony Series Getting Extreme Backlash, Peacock Users Unsubscribing
Over the past several years, true crime has risen in popularity, but fans of the genre aren't here for an upcoming addition to the Peacock true crime library. On Tuesday, the NBCUniversal streamer made the announcement that Casey Anthony, who was found not guilty more than a decade ago in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, will break her silence in a new three-part docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.
Freddie Prinze Jr. & Rachael Leigh Cook Reunite In Sweet Photo 23 Years After ‘She’s All That’
Rom-com fans rejoice! Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook, who played love interests in the 1999 movie She’s All That, were together once again at the premiere of Netflix’s Christmas With You on Nov. 8. Freddie stars in the upcoming holiday movie, and Rachael showed up on the red carpet for the premiere. The two posed for a sweet photo together, with Rachael wrapping her arms around Freddie for a big hug. The actor had a huge grin on his face as he spent time with his former co-star.
Daily Beast
Kim Kardashian Fully Believes She’s a Method Actor Now
This week, The Kardashians is really testing our interest (and patience) regarding the most tiresome headlines the illustrious family has produced this year. And they’re not doing a great job of holding our attention, even with a wedding, a 60-year-old artifact, and a $100 million lawsuit all on the line.
