The Best Hot Dogs in Chicago

Superdawg Drive-In This Chicago drive-in opened in 1948. Hot dogs, fries, and milkshakes are delivered to your car by carhops. It's a Chicago tradition that still runs strong today. The food is delicious, and the prices are affordable. The drive-in's friendly staff and car hops make the experience even more fun.
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing history: The murder of Bohemian Joe

LANSING, Ill. (November 13, 2022) – Many Lansing residents remember the restaurant Bohemian Joe’s, which opened in 2016 and sold to Dixie Kitchen in 2018. (See Bohemian Joe’s says goodbye, published April 2018.) Bohemian Joe’s was located at the northwest corner of Torrence and Thornton-Lansing Road, in the building that used to be known as Popolano’s Restaurant.
suburbanchicagoland.com

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice

My favorite southwest suburban restaurants with political spice. Political columnist Ray Hanania takes you on a quick tour of some of his favorite politically flavored restaurants in the Chicagoland Suburbs, when you can’t go to Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop. JC’s Pub & Ristorante, Bucks Pit Stop, and JC Georges are the best with great food and prices.
NBC Chicago

With Snow in Chicago's Forecast, Here's How Much Accumulation is Expected

Although it's not quite wintertime yet, it'll sure feel -- and look -- like it this week. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, forecast models show the Chicago area is in store for its first measurable snowfall. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to develop just after midnight, starting from the south and spreading northward.
WANE-TV

Bus crash in Warsaw injures Illinois high school hockey team

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A school bus vs. semi crash in Warsaw critically injured three student-athletes from an Illinois high school hockey team Saturday evening. Including the three very critical injuries, 13 others suffered injuries, and 10 people had no injuries. It’s unclear of the ages of those who were critically hurt, but police say they were student-athletes.
allthatsinteresting.com

The Bloody Story Of Sam DeStefano, The Torture-Loving ‘Mad Hatter’ Of The Chicago Mob

Samuel "Mad Sam" DeStefano was one of the Mafia's fiercest loan sharks — and he was so deranged that the Chicago Outfit refused to initiate him as an official member. In the 1960s, Samuel “Mad Sam” DeStefano was one of the most vicious loan sharks in Chicago. He worked closely with the mob, brutally torturing anyone who failed to pay him back on time. However, DeStefano was never an official mob member himself — because he was too unhinged even for America’s most vicious gangsters.
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
fox32chicago.com

Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store

CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
Herald & Review

Morris defeats Mahomet-Seymour in lopsided affair 35-14

Morris scored early and often to roll over Mahomet-Seymour 35-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup. The Redskins registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters. The Redskins held on with a 14-0...
The Record North Shore

Ramblers pounce on Lions to advance to Class 8A semifinals

The Loyola Academy Ramblers left their loyal fans in Hoerster Field smiling when they said goodbye on Saturday, Nov. 12. Making their final appearance of the year in the friendly confines on by far the coldest day of the season, the sixth-seeded Ramblers relied on a potent passing attack to oust 14th-seeded Lyons 30-17 in […] The post Ramblers pounce on Lions to advance to Class 8A semifinals appeared first on The Record.
whatnowchicago.com

Five New Mochinut Locations Coming to Chicagoland

Mochinut, the fast-growing mochi donut chain, is opening five new locations across Chicagoland, including one site coming to Schaumburg at 191 W. Golf Rd. The international franchise-based company currently has three locations in the area, including one in Saint Charles and one in Arlington Heights. Now, Mochinut has plans to open new sites in Chicago, Wheeling, Schaumburg, Niles, and Naperville. Franchisee Victor Lee tells What Now Chicago he will be in charge of the Schaumburg location and expects to open the site in Spring 2023. The opening dates and franchisees of the other locations are unknown.
