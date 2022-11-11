Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Payment Deal Would Give Some Virginia Residents ChecksCadrene HeslopVirginia State
Pit bull kills 88-year-old Richmond church elderMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond church elder killed by a pit bullCheryl E PrestonRichmond, VA
'Tunnel to Towers' Nonprofit Honors Disabled & Retired U.S. Army Veteran Hero by Paying off his Mortgage for Veteran's DZack LoveChesterfield, VA
Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Related
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
NBC12
Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary Santa is coming to the Children’s Museum of Richmond and needs help to prepare for the holiday season. Volunteers are needed to assist at Santa’s Fawn shop, a store that allows children to go holiday shopping by themselves for parents, siblings, teachers, grandparents, caregivers, and even pets.
gotodestinations.com
10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you’ll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
NBC12
Thousands of runners join in a successful Richmond Marathon, 8k, half marathon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 45th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon weekend was a huge success, bringing over 16,000 runners out to take part in three different races. On Saturday, Nov. 12 runners from all over filled the streets, and tens of thousands of spectators lined up to cheer on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line.
Colonial Downs and Rosie’s sold to a new owner
Churchill Downs Inc. is the new owner of Colonial Downs in New Kent County and the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums across Virginia.
Why this Chesterfield mom continues to help sick kids after her son's death
Chesterfield mom Donna Reynolds lost her nine-year-old son Kellan on July 2, 2020 to a rare Mitochondrial disease. This toy drive helps keep his memory alive .
Richmond pie maker Joyebells grows into a national brand
Joye B. Moore first started her business by selling the sweet potato pie recipe designed by her great-great-great grandmother, the last person in the family to have been born into slavery.
Data shows Henrico led Virginia localities in school bus crashes in 2020-21
Ten Henrico County school buses were involved in crashes during the 2020-2021 school year – the most of any locality in the state – according to data from the Virginia Department of Education. Though Henrico has a comparatively larger bus fleet than most other counties and cities in...
Woman, dog rescued from burning Petersburg home
Firefighters rescued a woman and her dog from a burning home on Petersburg's Pocahontas Island Sunday afternoon.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones taken into custody in Henrico
University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the students killed in the shooting as D'Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
Survivor of 'random, drunken violence' that killed cyclist calls for change
Natalie Rainer and Carla "Jonah" Holland were cycling along Osborne Turnpike on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 13 when they were hit.
New database reveals top evictors in Richmond, Henrico and Chesterfield
A new data tool from VCU reveals the companies evicting the most residents over the past five years across Virginia, using publicly available court records.
Elevator issues at this man's Richmond apartment have left him stranded inside
Residents at the Richmond Dairy Apartments say they are beyond frustrated with constant elevator issues.
Louisa woman turning 102 loves crosswords, reading her Bible
Sarah Winston, a longtime Louisa resident, is celebrating her 102nd birthday. Winston was born in November of 1920.
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
Augusta Free Press
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
Chesterfield hires consultant on fate of Southside Speedway
This Wednesday, a consultant's report on Southside Speedway could decide the fate of the historic track.
‘She searched every day and every night’: Family reacts to death of husband, father reported missing
Amanda Cooper said her family and friends had been searching for her husband for 16 days when he was finally found dead in a wooded area in Henrico.
Virginia family searching for missing teen in need of medication
The last week has been gut-wrenching for the family of a Virginia 17-year-old who disappeared in Kenbridge.
Comments / 0