Chesterfield, VA

NBC12

Legendary Santa needs volunteers for the 2022 holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary Santa is coming to the Children's Museum of Richmond and needs help to prepare for the holiday season. Volunteers are needed to assist at Santa's Fawn shop, a store that allows children to go holiday shopping by themselves for parents, siblings, teachers, grandparents, caregivers, and even pets.
RICHMOND, VA
gotodestinations.com

10 FANTASTIC Breakfast Spots in Richmond, Virginia – (With Photos)

Are you a breakfast lover? Do you love starting your day with a hearty meal? If so, then you'll definitely want to check out some of the best breakfast restaurants in Richmond! From classic diners to trendy cafes, there's something for everyone. And trust us, these restaurants are...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Thousands of runners join in a successful Richmond Marathon, 8k, half marathon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 45th annual Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon weekend was a huge success, bringing over 16,000 runners out to take part in three different races. On Saturday, Nov. 12 runners from all over filled the streets, and tens of thousands of spectators lined up to cheer on runners as they made their way to the riverfront finish line.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital announces first female president

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital's next president will be Sheldon Barr, effective Dec. 11. She is the first female to lead the South Hill facility in its 68-year history. Barr will be responsible for operations, overseeing inclusive excellence, managing day-to-day operations while also leading strategic initiatives to ensure the...
RICHMOND, VA

