ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Virginia Tech 94, William & Mary 77

WILLIAM & MARY (1-2) Collier 1-2 2-3 4, Wight 5-12 0-0 10, Mullins 1-5 4-4 6, T.Rice 1-2 0-0 3, Dorsey 5-7 0-0 14, Nelson 10-15 1-2 25, Karasinski 2-5 0-1 4, Case 1-4 0-0 3, Lowe 2-3 1-2 5, Ayesa 0-1 0-0 0, Milkereit 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Hicks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 8-12 77.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy