Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Huntsville Holds Veterans Day Parade

Iraq War Veteran Says Fellow Soldiers Are Suffering …. Many North Alabama military veterans are honored on Veteran's Day, but it is also a reminder of the continued struggles that our veterans face daily. Galaxy of Lights Open in Huntsville. The annual holiday attraction opened up Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Florence holds Veterans Day Program

The city's presentation was full of music, prayers, and even some great stories.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Arab Veteran Remembers WWII on Veteran's Day

Sgt. James Carson was born and raised in Arab Alabama and enlisted in the U.S Army at the young age of 19.
ARAB, AL
WHNT-TV

Jimmy Spencer Sentenced to Death for Guntersville Triple Murder

More here: https://whnt.com/news/northeast-alabama/jimmy-spencer-sentenced-to-death-following-triple-murder-conviction/. Arc of Madison County spreading the word about Early …. The Arc of Madison County offers many different services to children and adults including job placement, adult day services, residential programs, and early intervention, which they...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

