Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’
Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty': 'I Wasn't in Love' (Exclusive)
Kody Brown is trying to pinpoint the source of his anger in ET's exclusive sneak peek clip from this Sunday's Sister Wives. The family is still gathered at Christine's house after she informed her fellow sister wives in last week's episode that she is moving to Utah within the week after her split from Kody.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Chelsea Clinton’s Husband Marc Mezvinsky Is Her Teammate for Life! See Her Rare Quotes About Marriage
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, went from childhood crushes to happily married. The couple wed in 2010 and have since shared rare insight into their marriage and family life with their three kids. The She Persisted author and the investor met in the ‘90s at...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her
Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Sometimes Had to 'Fake It' with Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino get along well now — but it took the pair some time. On Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith, 51, and cohost Adrienne Banfield Norris were joined by Will Smith's ex-wife Zampino, 54, for a conversation about how their relationship has evolved over the years.
Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career
Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Amber Heard Solely Focused On 'Raising Her Daughter' As She Reportedly Embraces New Life In Europe
After enduring endless scrutiny during her defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is embracing a fresh start overseas. According to an insider, the Aquaman star "has spent the last few months in Europe," a locale she's fond of since she can live there peacefully with her 18-month-old daughter, Oonagh Paige.
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Woman claiming to be former classmate of ‘petty’ Taylor Swift says ‘most people hated her’
A woman who claims she went to high school with Taylor Swift has revealed that most of her peers “hated her”. Jessica McLane, who attended Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, says other students would spread rumours about how the icon got her start in music, saying she bought her fame.
Selena Gomez Disses Her Kidney Donor After Controversial Documentary Snub
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa are publicly feuding over a small comment the “Hands to Myself” singer made while doing press for her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me. Perhaps this could’ve just been a phone call, ladies?. While talking about her experience with fame,...
Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’
Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
AOL Corp
Bruce Willis dances and goes in for a kiss in new footage shared by wife Emma Heming Willis 6 months after announcing his aphasia diagnosis
Bruce Willis's family is sharing an upbeat update about the actor. In March, the Die Hard star's loved ones announced on social media that Willis would be "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, which, they noted, "is impacting his cognitive abilities." Willis's Hollywood exit has given him...
thedigitalfix.com
Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message
In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
ABC News
Jennifer Lopez rocks 'Jennifer and Ben' necklace as special nod to husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez is showing her love for Ben Affleck in a stylish way. While at a charity event, the singer was photographed wearing a white fur coat on top of a Halston dress that featured a deep-V neckline. She added a special touch to the look by pairing it with a necklace that read "Jennifer and Ben."
toofab.com
Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded
The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...
Comments / 0