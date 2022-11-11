ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’

Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
HuffPost

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith's Ex, Says Their Son Told Her He Didn't Feel Loved By Her

Sheree Zampino recently shared that Trey, her son with actor Will Smith, once told her that he didn’t “feel loved” by her growing up. The skin care entrepreneur was participating in an episode about forgiveness on “Red Table Talk” posted on Wednesday. Zampino was stepping in for Willow Smith, who co-hosts the multigenerational family Facebook Watch show with her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield Norris.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
Page Six

Selena Gomez breaks down crying over worsening lupus: ‘It just hurts’

Selena Gomez’s battle with lupus worsened to such an extreme in 2020 that she found herself in excruciating pain “everywhere.”. The “Same Old Love” singer breaks down crying in her new Apple TV+ documentary, “My Mind & Me,” when she realizes her autoimmune disease was flaring for the first time in years.
thedigitalfix.com

Leonard Nimoy’s daughter gave William Shatner a beautiful message

In the annals of Star Trek, it’s hard to find two actors more synonymous with the franchise than Leonard Nimoy and William Shatner, but the pair sadly had a falling out many years ago. Thankfully, after Nimoy passed away, his daughter was able to share an emotional message with Shatner that helped to repair the relationship.
toofab.com

Melinda French Gates' Rumored New Man Jon Du Pre Is Absolutely Shredded

The 63-year-old former Fox correspondent frequently shares shirtless photos to Instagram. Melinda French Gates has a new boyfriend, per TMZ sources, and if his Instagram pictures are anything to go by he is very committed to (ahem) fitness. The man in question, 63-year-old Jon Du Pre's social media is littered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy