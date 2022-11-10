Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
CBS Midseason 2023 Schedule: ‘True Lies’ Premiere, ‘Survivor’ & More Dates
CBS is kicking off 2023 with the return of some fall favorites from break and the premieres of two new shows. The network has announced that as part of its midseason schedule, True Lies, starring Steve Howey and Ginger Gonzaga and inspired by James Cameron’s film, will debut on a special night and time (Thursday, February 23 at 9/8c) before moving to its regular time period (Wednesday, March 1 at 10/9c). Plus, the new word-twisting game show Lingo, from RuPaul Charles, will premiere on January 11.
Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell & ‘The Santa Clauses’ Cast on Where We Find Them, 16 Years Later (VIDEO)
Break out the cookies and the candy canes — Tim Allen‘s jovial Scott Calvin is back in The Santa Clauses. The brand new Disney+ series checks in with everyone’s favorite St. Nick nearly 30 years after first taking on the job of Santa Claus, which means that in addition to Carol Calvin, a.k.a Mrs. Clause (Elizabeth Mitchell), we’ll also be seeing Scott’s grown-up children: Cal “Buddy” Calvin (Austin Kane) and Sandra Calvin (Elizabeth Allen-Dick).
Trevor Noah Announces ‘Off the Record’ Comedy Tour
After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.
Rebel Wilson Reflects on Motherhood One Week After Welcoming Daughter
Rebel Wilson is currently adjusting to being a new mother after the birth of her daughter Royce via surrogate. The actress introduced the world to the little one just a week ago when she posted a photo of the baby on Instagram, writing, "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗."
Men Are Sharing Less Common Dating Red Flags They've Noticed In Other Men That They Want To Warn Women About
"Any man who identifies as a 'lone wolf' should be avoided. They have been ostracized by everyone already. If the man doesn't have dudes, then there is something very wrong."
Allison Janney, Bob Greenblatt to Adapt ‘Confident Women’ Into Prime Video Anthology
A new series about con artists is coming to Prime Video, but this time it’ll have a small twist. With so many shows focusing on the crimes of men, this one aims to look at women who have been just as conniving. Allison Janney and her producing partner, Chris...
Jay Leno Cancels Appearance Due to ‘Serious Medical Emergency’
Jay Leno canceled an appearance on Sunday, November 13, due to a “serious medical emergency,” according to reports and the former Tonight Show host’s representatives. The 72-year-old was scheduled to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas but could not make the event due to health issues, as stated in an email to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand.
Nick Cannon Reveals How Much He Spends Yearly to Support His Children
When it comes to Nick Cannon's family, it seems the more the merrier, but taking care all those children is far from cheap!. The actor recently clarified just how much money he dishes out to finance his kids after The U.S. Sun estimated he'd be spending $3 million in child support next year.
