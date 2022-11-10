After announcing his exit from The Daily Show, Trevor Noah has revealed he’s going back on the road with his Off the Record stand-up tour, starting in January 2023. The comedian will visit 28 cities across the United States just a little over a month after his seven-year hosting duties as the Comedy Central show wraps. The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, begins at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta and makes stops in cities including New Orleans, Austin, Texas, Boston, San Francisco, and New York. At certain locations, Noah is doing lengthier stints than his Daily Show schedule previously allowed.

