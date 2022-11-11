Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Pate Harrison resigns as Rehobeth football coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth head football coach Pate Harrison has resigned. So far, school administrators aren’t saying what led to his decision. In three years, his teams compiled a record of 15-16 including one playoff appearance in 2020. Before that, Harrison spent one full season at Elba where...
Opelika-Auburn News
Back to the Final Four! Auburn High punches ticket to Class 7A semifinals
Ean Nation scored two separation scores in the third quarter and the Auburn High football team punched its ticket back to the state semifinals on Friday with a 48-20 win over Dothan. Auburn High led 21-14 at the half before Nation scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter and...
wtvy.com
Dothan sewer line work for November 14 - 18
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The latest batch of sewer rehabilitation work was announced by the City of Dothan for the week of November 14 - 18. L & K Construction will be replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue and North Iroquois Avenue. Traffic at this time will be limited to locals only and no thru traffic.
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
wtvy.com
WATCH: The National Peanut Festival Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 78th annual National Peanut Festival Parade will make its way through Downtown Dothan on Saturday, November 12. The parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. and WTVY News 4 will be streaming all the fun. Tune in for special commentary from Justin McNelley, Kinsley Centers, and...
In depth: Peanut Festival Parade shooting and search for suspects
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A full investigation is underway into the deadly shooting at Saturday’s National Peanut Festival Parade. Dothan police are looking for two 18-year-olds, described as persons of interest. One of two shooting victims is in the hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name, but he is said to be in stable […]
wdhn.com
Dothan contractors begin local sewer line work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two City of Dothan contractors will begin working on sewer lines starting Monday. City Contractors will be performing sewer line rehabilitation work beginning Monday, November 14 through Friday, November 18. L & K Construction will begin replacing sewer lines on Osceola Street between Pontiac Avenue...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
luvernejournal.com
CCA Sixth Grade Student Wins The Friendliest City Festival T-Shirt Design Contest
On the last Saturday of October, the City of Luverne held its inaugural Friendliest City Festival. The day of fun at Douglass Park was filled with live music, food trucks, vendors, kids activities and even a petting zoo. To go along with the excitement of the day, special T-shirts were...
wtvy.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Local College’s closing due to weather
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Due to the incoming inclement weather, two local colleges have announced they will be closing early. Wallace Community College’s Dothan campus and Wallace’s Sparks Campus in Eufaula will close early today at 12:30 p.m. Wallace will also be closed tomorrow, Friday, November 11 for...
wdhn.com
Showers and storms tomorrow, then a big cooldown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
wtvy.com
Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
wtvy.com
Daleville names interim superintendent
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville has named their interim superintendent. Joshua Robertson was appointed during a Board of Education meeting earlier today. Robertson is currently the Daleville High School principal. Former superintendent Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation last month. She had served in the position for three and a...
wdhn.com
Officials still searching for missing Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Officials are asking for assistance in locating a missing Dothan man. James Bernard White, 59, of Dothan, was last seen at the 1000 Block of Cleveland Road around 6:30 p.m. in Saraland, Alabama, on Friday, March 18. White is originally from Dothan and is 5’11”...
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wtvy.com
Dothan police chief reacts to parade shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday morning, a shooting occurred at the National Peanut Festival Parade. One was killed and another injured. Dothan Police Chief Will Benny tells News 4 Dothan is not the small, sleepy town anymore that it once was years ago. Dothan has grown into a major...
luvernejournal.com
Veterans Day 2022: Crenshaw County veterans look back on service
Veterans Day, first celebrated Nov.11, 1919, as Armistice Day, marked the first anniversary of the end of World War I. The holiday recognizes soldiers that have served honorably in wartime or in times of peace, both living and dead. Many native Crenshaw Countians have served their country selflessly, including WWII...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
Comments / 0