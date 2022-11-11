ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
SFGate

Sacramento State defeats UCSD 65-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zach Chappell's 19 points helped Sacramento State defeat UCSD 65-55 on Saturday. Chappell had five rebounds for the Hornets (1-1). Akolda Mawein scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and added five rebounds. Austin Patterson recorded 10 points and was 3-of-5 shooting (3 for 4 from distance).
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State picks up a point in men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll

After jumping out to a 2-0 start to the season behind some brilliant three-point shooting and solid defense, the Penn State Nittany Lions have entered the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Well, technically. The Nittany Lions are not in the top 25 from the Associated Press voters, yet, but they did manage to receive one single point in this week’s updated AP Top 25 early in the men’s college basketball season. The single point in the poll’s weekly voting came from Dylan Sinn of The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to College Poll Tracker. Sinn has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
SFGate

San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Jacked Up | Tyler Jacklich Powers Central Catholic Into Semis

Senior Running Back Tyler Jacklich Ran For 288 Yards And Four TDs As Central Catholic Rolled Monterey Trail For A Date With Top-Seed Folsom •. Tyler Jacklich knows his history when it comes to high achieving running backs that have come through the Central Catholic-Modesto football program. A standout senior...
MODESTO, CA

