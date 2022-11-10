Read full article on original website
Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month
Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December.
Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program
Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators.
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it.
Tokyo-trained couple creating ramen to warm the soul in Park City
Owners CC and Mike Harrison opened Hana Ramen Bar with one goal in mind, to serve up the best soul warming ramen possible. CC and Mike, ramen chef who trained under legendary Chef Koitani from Tokyo, shared how they are making food to warm the soul.
Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters
Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
Park City Museum's Pub Crawl
Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday's Pub Crawl and upcoming family program.
‘I’m worried it’s going to be a ghost town’: Nearby businesses still dealing with economic impact of Sugar House fire
It's been almost two weeks since what was supposed to be the Sugar Alley Apartments went up in flames, and the aftermath of that fire is still impacting people in nearby apartments and businesses.
