Summit County, UT

Deer Valley Snow Park proposal back next month

Park City Planning Director Gretchen Milliken shared an update on several development projects in town including the Deer Valley Snow Park proposal which will be back with the planning department in December.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City Education Foundation rolls out mental health and wellness program

Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Abby McNulty shared information about a new mental health and wellness program focused on helping students and educators.
PARK CITY, UT
Don’t toss it: Recycle Utah wants your packaging

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Education Director Mary Closser said their industry is approaching the busiest time of the year. They are reminding Utahns not to toss your wrapping and packaging but to recycle it.
PARK CITY, UT
Summit County Health shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shared what we can expect this season when it comes to the flu. He urged everyone to get flu shots and Covid-19 boosters to protect not only yourself but others around you. Bondurant also gave insight into what was learned from the Covid-19 pandemic and how those lessons can be applied to keep everyone safe in the future.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Park City Museum's Pub Crawl

Park City Museum Executive Director Morgan Pierce and Museum Assistant Lexy Hartford have details about Thursday’s Pub Crawl and upcoming family program. Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
PARK CITY, UT

