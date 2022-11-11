ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtva.com

Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need

TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo. Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - HM Richards

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
GUNTOWN, MS
wtva.com

One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Amory man died in Sunday night house fire

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market

The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
NETTLETON, MS
wtva.com

List of Veterans Day programs

Bruce - The program begins at 11 a.m. on the Square. A free meal will follow at the VFW on County Road 261. Calhoun City - 10 a.m. on the Square. Corinth - Shiloh National Military Park hosting two free bus tours for veterans and spouses. One at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11:45 a.m.
HOUSTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: Doug and Hazel’s closing on Saturdays in Columbus

Just in time for hunting season, the Outlaw Sporting Goods store located at 2322 Hwy. 45 N. is having a grand opening ceremony today to celebrate its entry into Columbus. Store Manager Dillon Ussery told me business has been great since opening Nov. 3. More than 100 people showed up on opening day to see the hunting and outdoor equipment and peruse some of the store’s unique camouflage apparel.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

No injuries in Fulton house fire

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

One killed in Lee County crash

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WLBT

UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
CORINTH, MS
wtva.com

Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy