Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455K for Regional Rehab Center
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Celebration of Hope Telethon raised $455,000 for the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Director Robby Parman announced on Monday. The telethon aired Sunday, Nov. 13 on WTVA and ABC WTVA. The annual fundraiser benefits RRC which is able to offer free services thanks to community donations.
Rock and Roll Rally in Tupelo helps kids in need
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- A local motorcycle club hosted a bike rally and concert to benefit Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Tupelo. Members of the Mississippi chapter Hades Hounds biker club and their families joined with local vendors in Fairpark on Saturday to have a great time and hold a toy drive for the children's hospital.
Skilled to Work - HM Richards
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Steady, consistent work is the focus of this week's Skilled To Work. HM Richards is an upholstery furniture manufacturer with a plant between Guntown and Baldwyn. Recruiter Taiza Marcano said the plant has multiple positions available. Marcano said workers can make between 15 and 23 dollars...
One shot overnight in Barnes Crossing area of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say an argument led to an overnight shooting near the mall that sent a man to the hospital. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to one of his legs outside Holland's Bar and Grill in the 3900 block of North Gloster Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.
Amory man died in Sunday night house fire
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory man died in a Sunday night house fire. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the fire happened shortly before 10:58 at a house on 109th Street in Amory. He identified the victim as Larry Daniel, 67, the only person at home. Firefighters found the...
It's code red at Tupelo Lee Humane Society
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - It's code red at the Tupelo Lee County Humane Society (TLHS) The shelter has too many dogs to properly care for. Administrators said there is a 30% overflow. Interim Director Joy Deason said the overflow is being brought on by unwanted pets in an unstable economy.
Main Street Columbus announces 15th Annual Holiday Farmers’ Market
The holidays are coming soon and what can be better than a purchase from a local entrepreneur? The Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market Advisory Board and Main Street Columbus announce the 2022 “Holiday Farmers’ Market”, which will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. As in...
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton. The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street. Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks. The woman was...
List of Veterans Day programs
Bruce - The program begins at 11 a.m. on the Square. A free meal will follow at the VFW on County Road 261. Calhoun City - 10 a.m. on the Square. Corinth - Shiloh National Military Park hosting two free bus tours for veterans and spouses. One at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11:45 a.m.
Woman tricked victim and stole property during the night, Prentiss County sheriff says
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Chickasaw County woman is accused of tricking a man and stealing his property. Prentiss County investigators charged Summer Rutledge, 42, of Woodland, with grand larceny. Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said Rutledge met the victim online and wanted a place to stay. The sheriff said...
Goings On with Grant: Doug and Hazel’s closing on Saturdays in Columbus
Just in time for hunting season, the Outlaw Sporting Goods store located at 2322 Hwy. 45 N. is having a grand opening ceremony today to celebrate its entry into Columbus. Store Manager Dillon Ussery told me business has been great since opening Nov. 3. More than 100 people showed up on opening day to see the hunting and outdoor equipment and peruse some of the store’s unique camouflage apparel.
Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
Mississippi officials investigating after train collides with vehicle Sunday
Mississippi authorities are investigating after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday afternoon. Officials with the Nettleton Police Department report that the collision occurred at approximately noon Sunday afternoon near Will Robbins Highway and Buchanan Street. Officials say the vehicle was reportedly stuck on the tracks when it was hit...
Oxford man discovers rare Ice Age fossil in Mississippi River sandbar
An Oxford man recently unearthed a rare fossil of an Ice Age lion in an exposed sandbar on the Mississippi River. Wiley Prewitt, of Oxford, was exploring a sandbar near Rosedale on Oct. 26 when he saw something black with teeth in the gravel. “I could tell from the teeth...
No injuries in Fulton house fire
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters reported no injuries in a house fire in Fulton. Fulton Fire Chief Shane Smith said the fire happened Wednesday evening, Nov. 9 along Harden’s Chapel Road. Firefighters from Fulton and across Itawamba County responded at approximately 8:11. He said the people living there managed...
One killed in Lee County crash
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The Lee County Coroner's office is investigating a two vehicle crash that caused the death of one person. The crash happened at Highway 45 and Noah Curtis Street in Shannon around 5 p.m. Friday. Coroner Carolyn Green said the person killed in the accident was an...
UMMC employees concerned for safety following back-to-back incidents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Employees with the University of Mississippi Medical Center say they’re uneasy walking to and from the hospital’s parking lot after two days of back-to-back incidents. “I wish I could say it was the past couple of days, this is an ongoing event,” Parker Thurman,...
Governor celebrates new sawmill near Corinth
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves made a special trip to Alcorn County on Wednesday to celebrate the construction of a brand-new sawmill. The Mission Forest Products sawmill is just outside the Corinth city limits. It’s a $160 million investment by Mission Forest Products and is expected to...
Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
