Just in time for hunting season, the Outlaw Sporting Goods store located at 2322 Hwy. 45 N. is having a grand opening ceremony today to celebrate its entry into Columbus. Store Manager Dillon Ussery told me business has been great since opening Nov. 3. More than 100 people showed up on opening day to see the hunting and outdoor equipment and peruse some of the store’s unique camouflage apparel.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO