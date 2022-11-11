ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley

A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
Argonne and Trent intersection reopens after multi-vehicle crash blocked several lanes

MILLWOOD, Wash. - Police have finished investigating a crash scene at Trent and Argonne involving multiple vehicles, and all lanes have reopened at the intersection. The accident resulted in multiple injuries, though the extent has not been released at this time. Police blocked off multiple lanes for a few hours to investigate the incident, reopening just before 5 p.m.
Multi-vehicle crash on Trent and Argonne causing backup, crews on scene

MILLWOOD, Wash. – A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne is causing substantial backups. According to the Washington State Patrol, roads are expected to be closed for an extended period of time. The southbound lanes of Argonne are partially blocked, while the northbound lanes of Argonne...
Grant County: Head-on crash with commercial truck kills driver, 33

QUINCY, Wash. — Grant County authorities rushed to the scene of a head-on collision between a commercial truck and an SUV on Wednesday night, where a 33-year-old Spokane man was pronounced dead. According to a social media alert from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, ambulences, medics, firefighters and deputies...
Woman found dead at Browne's Addition apartment fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne's Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a "really strong chemical smell" and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
City of Spokane doing leaf pickup activities on Sunday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will be cleaning up leaves left on the street starting Sunday, November 13. The City of Spokane Street Maintenance Division removes the fallen leaves from the streets to prevent bad conditions. According to the City, the times to pick up the leave vary depending on the majority of leaves that have been dropped....
Spokane's top 3 major construction projects almost complete

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers will be happy to know some of Spokane's major road construction projects are close to completion after months of road closures and delays. Right now, some traffic is already back to normal. The city of Spokane said the unusual fall weather came as a...
WSP identifies man killed in Highway 395 crash

CHEWELAH, Wash. – The man killed in a crash on Highway 395 south of Chewelah has been identified as 52-year-old Christopher Sanders of Poulsbo.  The Washington State Patrol said Sanders was driving southbound near Jump Off Rd and lost control while attempting to negotiate a turn. His car crossed the center line and struck a northbound car.  Both Sanders and...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.  COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
The dry, cold weather continues – Mark

It’s going to begin clearing and get colder tonight. It’s going to be cold through the week with no snow expected. Grab your winter layers, because you’ll need them!. We’re going to see sunshine this afternoon and cold temperatures today with clear and cold temperatures overnight.
Bundle up! Freezing temps & dry weather conditions continue in Spokane

A weak weather system continues to bring dry, cold weather to the Inland Northwest for the third week of November. Sunday night and Monday morning’s forecast entails foggy conditions for our morning commute, before clearing around ten a.m. This is added into the mix with potential ice on the roadways throughout town – take your time driving Monday morning and be safe!
Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Cold days roll on with morning fog – Matt

Hope you’re used to the cold by now — there’s no sign it’s going anywhere. Patchy freezing fog will be a travel concern in the mornings and evenings for the foreseeable future as well. We are also watching a small chance for snow in the upcoming week. The North Idaho Panhandle has a decent chance to see some snow on Wednesday night, but it’s unlikely anything more than a flurry reaches the I-90 corridor. We’ll keep you updated.
