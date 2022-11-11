ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home opener

The No. 4 Ohio State wrestling team began the 2022-23 season on a high note by besting No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 Friday at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes won in a fashion they aren’t usually accustomed to, with No. 2 149-pounder redshirt senior Sammy Sasso suffering a loss to the No. 27 freshman Caleb Henson via a takedown in sudden victory 5-3.
